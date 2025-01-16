Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu will face second seed Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open third round, in what is her fourth meeting with the five-time grand slam champion.

Raducanu is yet to take a set off Swiatek in their three previous meetings, with the former World No 1 winning 7-6 6-3 in their most recent match in Stuttgart last season.

“She is a top player. She's been really consistent over the last quite a few years. It's going to be a match for me where I feel like I don't really have much expectation externally,” said Raducanu, who battled injury during her win over Amanda Anisimova to reach the Australian Open third round for the first time.

“I'm looking forward to going out there and testing my game against the best, because ultimately, you play tennis, and you live for these matches. It's going to be a great buzz of adrenaline,” Raducanu said.

The 22-year-old will hope to recover in time to face Swiatek on Saturday, in what is a clash of grand slam champions in the third round in Melbourne.

When will Emma Raducanu play Iga Swiatek at Australian Open?

Raducanu is likely to play Swiatek on Saturday. The order of play will be released on Friday and although Swiatek prefers to play during the day in Melbourne, the match may be scheduled on one of the main show courts in a night session.

Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek head to head

Raducanu has lost her three previous matches against Swiatek, and is yet to win a set against the five-time grand slam winner. Two of those meetings have come on clay, which is four-time French Open champion Swiatek’s best surface. Raducanu, 22, and Swiatek, 23, will be meeting for the fourth time in four seasons and for the first time at a grand slam.

2024: Stuttgart (clay) - Swiatek won 7-6 6-3

2023: Indian Wells (hardcourt) - Swiatek won 6-3 6-1

2022: Stuttgart (clay) - Swiatek won 6-4 6-4

What has Emma Raducanu said about Iga Swiatek?

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.