Emma Raducanu finally looks to have put her injury concerns behind her for now and has regained some of the power and confidence in her game which marked her out as an early star - and a surprise US Open winner. Two years of knocks, strains and operations put the brakes on but the Brit’s game is in good shape once more as she heads into the Porsche Grand Prix quarter-finals.

There she will face Iga Swiatek, world No1 and reigning French Open champion, a massive step-up in quality of opposition for Raducanu - but she should be boosted after recently beating Linda Noskova and Angelique Kerber, following on from two wins in Billie Jean Cup qualifiers representing Great Britain.

Swiatek saw off Elise Mertens in straight sets in the last 16 after receiving a first-round bye, with the winner of this tie facing Elena Rybakina in the semis after she beat Jasmine Paolini earlier on Friday.

