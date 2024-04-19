Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek LIVE: Updates and scores from Tennis Grand Prix quarter-finals in Stuttgart
The 21-year-old Brit has returned to form but now faces the world No1 in the last eight in Stuttgart
Emma Raducanu finally looks to have put her injury concerns behind her for now and has regained some of the power and confidence in her game which marked her out as an early star - and a surprise US Open winner. Two years of knocks, strains and operations put the brakes on but the Brit’s game is in good shape once more as she heads into the Porsche Grand Prix quarter-finals.
There she will face Iga Swiatek, world No1 and reigning French Open champion, a massive step-up in quality of opposition for Raducanu - but she should be boosted after recently beating Linda Noskova and Angelique Kerber, following on from two wins in Billie Jean Cup qualifiers representing Great Britain.
Swiatek saw off Elise Mertens in straight sets in the last 16 after receiving a first-round bye, with the winner of this tie facing Elena Rybakina in the semis after she beat Jasmine Paolini earlier on Friday.
Follow the match in our live blog below and see our latest odds and tips across all sporting events here.
Emma Raducanu seals stunning GB win over France in Billie Jean King Cup
Emma Raducanu produced another dazzling comeback win to help Great Britain qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in stunning fashion with a 3-1 win over France.
Anne Keothavong’s team were big underdogs ahead of the qualifier on clay in Le Portel and had lost to the same opponents in Coventry last year, but entered day two level at 1-1 after Raducanu’s impressive three-set victory over Caroline Garcia on Friday.
Katie Boulter put her day one disappointment behind her to produce an excellent 7-5 6-0 win over world number 44 Clara Burel for a career-best victory on clay.
Emma Raducanu seals stunning GB win over France in Billie Jean King Cup
Wins for Katie Boulter and Raducanu helped Great Britain claim revenge for last year’s defeat in Coventry.
Raducanu vs Swiatek - LIVE
Emma Raducanu puts her red-hot form to the ultimate test as she takes on World No 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open.
The 2021 US Open champion has won four matches in row - her best run of results since her shock grand slam victory as a 18-year-old wildcard - with her two wins at the Billie Jean King Cup at the weekend followed up by comprehensive wins over Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova.
Raducanu, who missed most of last season due to injury after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle, set up a mouthwatering clash with Swiatek after beating Noskova 6-0 7-5 on Thursday night.
Raducanu and Swiatek have twice before - with the four-time grand slam champion winning both - but the Briton will be full of confidence after her recent run despite entering the tournament with a world ranking of 303.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek start time and how to watch Stuttgart Open on TV
Raducanu has won four matches in a row and now faces Swiatek for a place in the Stuttgart semi-finals
What has Raducanu said ahead of facing Swiatek?
“This isn’t my best I still have a long way to go. I am just really happy the rewards are starting to come on the match court.
“You know how it is when you are training day in, day out you feel like the results aren’t going your way. It is never that far away, that is something I am learning.
“Going through everything I have been through gives you a different appreciation, there is nothing like playing in front of fans and playing good tennis.”
How can I watch it?
The Stuttgart Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek?
The Stuttgart Open quarter-final is set to begin from 4pm BST (UK time) on Friday 19 April.
Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek’s match is scheduled third, following the meeting between Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova - so it may start slightly later depending on the earlier matches.
Raducanu vs Swiatek - LIVE
Emma Raducanu’s resurgence in form faces its biggest test this afternoon as she faces World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the last eight at the Stuttgart Open.
Raducanu has won her last four matches, including comprehensive wins over Angelique Lerber and Linda Noskova, and it seems as though she is finding her feet again after missing most of last season with injury.
Surgery on her wrists and ankle kept her on the sidelines for most of the year and when she did return to court she was not able to match the levels that saw her win the US Open in 2021.
Now though, Raducanu meets Swiatek as the 303rd ranked women’s player in the world - a ranking that doesn’t match her potential quality - and will be confident enough to at least challenge the Pole.
It will be a difficult match but can Raducanu pull off the ultimate shock?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies