When is Emma Raducanu playing at Indian Wells?

Emma Raducanu returns to action at Indian Wells and takes on Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the prestigious tournament in California.

Raducanu will be playing for the first time since her ordeal in Dubai last month, where the 22-year-old faced an approach from a “fixated man” in the crowd as she took on Karolina Muchova.

Raducanu was shaken by the incident but has decided to return for the start of the “sunshine double” at Indian Wells, which is then followed by the Miami Open later in the month.

The winner of the match between Raducanu and Uchijima, ranked 52 in the world, will face world No 3 Coco Gauff in the second round, with the American receiving a bye.

Raducanu won her only previous meeting with Uchijima, which came in Seoul in 2022. Here’s everything you need to know .

When is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is scheduled to play second on Stadium 1. The first match of the day, between fellow Briton Jacob Fearnley and Brazil’s Joao Fonseca, is set for 11am PT (7pm GMT), and Raducanu v Uchijima will not begin before 1pm PT (9pm GMT).

How to watch Indian Wells

The tournament is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

