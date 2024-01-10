Jump to content

Emma Raducanu pulls out of another event ahead of Australian Open

Raducanu is battling injury once again ahead of the first grand slam of the year

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 10 January 2024 13:26
<p>Emma Raducanu is battling injury ahead of the Australian Open </p>

Emma Raducanu is battling injury ahead of the Australian Open

(AP)

Emma Raducanu will no longer take part in the Kooyong Classic on Thursday.

The former US Open champion was set to take on 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the Melbourne suburbs but is not featured on Thursday’s schedule of play.

She withdrew from a charity match earlier in the week and was reported to have been feeling “sore” following practice on Monday.

Raducanu will continue to prepare for the Australian Open, which will be just her second tournament back from wrist and ankle surgery which decimated her 2023 season.

The Brit, currently ranked 299 but using a protected ranking for the first grand slam of the year, made her comeback in Auckland last week, losing in the second round to Elina Svitolina.

Raducanu has had a raft of injury problems since her breakthrough win in 2021 and ended last week’s match with Svitolina with strapping on her right leg.

The 21-year-old has since trained at Melbourne Park ahead of next week’s tournament, where she is in the main draw.

