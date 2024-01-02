Emma Raducanu said she was “having a blast” after making a winning return to competitive tennis after eight months out.

The British star beat Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3 4-6 7-5 on Tuesday 2 January at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

She was absent for much of 2023 after undergoing surgery on both her wrists and her left ankle.

“I love being back in Auckland and I’m having a blast so far,” Raducanu said after her win.

“I’m grateful to be healthy, to be able to move my body, not bedridden or in a wheelchair. It’s pretty amazing to be out here and playing.”