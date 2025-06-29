Wimbledon talking points: Raducanu faces number one fight and Draper eyes glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The strawberries are being picked and the Pimm’s prepared as Wimbledon gears up for another fortnight of grass-court drama.

Carlos Alcaraz is bidding for a third men’s singles title in a row, while defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova will hope returning to the lawns of SW19 can help her find form.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five key talking points.

Alcaraz v Sinner

Who needs the big four?

Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner treated tennis fans to a final for the ages at the French Open, with the Spaniard saving three match points before finally getting the better of his rival in a fifth-set tie-break.

Sinner is yet to reach a Wimbledon final but the young duo are a level above the rest of the men’s game at the moment so it would be no surprise at all if a repeat final is on the cards.

Draper’s moment?

It is approaching the 10-year anniversary of Andy Murray’s second singles title, and this year appears to be the best chance of a home champion since.

Jack Draper has gone from dangerous floater to bona fide challenger for the biggest titles over the past year.

He has already ticked off a first Masters 1000 crown at Indian Wells and, with home support, a game well suited to grass and a top-four seeding, his stock could barely be higher.

Battle of the Brits

Emma Raducanu goes into Wimbledon as the British women’s number one having ended Katie Boulter’s two-year reign earlier this month, but she faces an immediate battle to hold on to her status.

Raducanu reached the fourth round last year and has more ranking points to defend than Boulter, who was knocked out in round two.

Also in the mix is Sonay Kartal, who made the third round as a qualifier last year and has soared into the top 50.

But none of the trio are seeded and the draw has not been kind.

Home fans have a bumper 23 singles players to cheer on, including teenage trio Mimi Xu, Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic.

Title for the taking

The shifting sands at the top of the women’s game have stabilised over the last few years, with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff winning nine of the last 13 grand slam titles between them.

But curiously none of those have been at Wimbledon, where Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova and Krejcikova have emerged as three surprise champions in succession.

Seven different women have lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish since Serena Williams won in 2015 and 2016, so could another unexpected winner be on the cards?

Last hurrah for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 38th birthday in May and he is all too aware time is running out if he is to land a record-breaking 25th grand slam title.

Although he has lost to Alcaraz in the final at Wimbledon the last two years, he was agonisingly close in 2023, and last year he was still recovering from knee surgery.

His grass-court nous will give him an advantage over most of the field, while he has performed strongly at both grand slams this season, reaching the semi-finals both times.

Alcaraz and Sinner are unquestionably favourites, but do not rule out Djokovic.