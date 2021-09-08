Emma Raducanu faces Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

After the British teenager’s stunning run at Wimbledon this summer, she has lit up Flushing Meadows in a similar fashion, winning three qualifying matches and taking four scalps in the main draw to reach the second week of the year’s final grand slam.

Raducanu’s most recent fourth-round victory was emphatic, thrashing American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1, and she has benefitted from a less intense spotlight than on home turf.

Now the challenge steps up a level as Raducanu enters the final eight, taking on the recent winner of an Olympic gold medal, the Swiss 24-year-old Bencic.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The quarter-final between Raducanu and Bencic is yet to be officially scheduled but is likely to take place at around 5-7pm BST (12-2pm in New York) on Wednesday 8 September.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The tournament is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What has Raducanu said:

“I feel a lot more confident now. At Wimbledon I was absolutely loving it but I was so new and everything was so fresh, to have that experience in the bank I feel more relaxed on the court,” Raducanu said.

“I’m pretty motivated for any situation that I’m thrown into. You have to step on the court with the same belief - and I definitely do.”

What are the odds to win women’s title?

Aryna Sabalenka 4/1

Pliskova 4/1

Svitolina 5/1

Bencic 5/1

Raducanu 7/1

Barbora Krejcikova 7/1

Maria Sakkari 8/1

Leylah Fernandez 16/1