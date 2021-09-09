Emma Raducanu will aim to create further history and continue her sensational run at the US Open when she takes on Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals tonight.

The 18-year-old became the first-ever qualifier to reach the semi-finals of the US Open and could now become the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final since 1977.

The British teenager, who made her breakthrough at Wimbledon earlier this summer, secured the best win of her career so far as she defeated Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 to reach the last four in another stunning upset.

Raducanu is yet to drop a set in New York but faces a quick turnaround for her semi-final match, which will come a little over 24 hours on from her quarter-final win.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The semi-final between Raducanu and Sakkari is scheduled to take place at around 2am BST (9pm in New York), in the early hours of Friday 10 September.

It will follow the other semi-final between Leylah Fernandez and Aryna Sabalenka, which will start at 12am BST (7pm in New York) on Arthur Ashe. Teenage star Fernandez’s last three matches have all gone to three sets and have lasted at least two hours.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The tournament is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

What has Raducanu said:

“I have just been focusing one day at a time, taking care of each day. When you’re playing tournaments, you just get into this sort of auto-pilot mode of your routines, recovering on the day off in between.

“I didn’t expect to be here at all. I think my flights were booked at the end of qualifying, so it’s a nice problem to have.

“I’m just really enjoying the experience. Out there on the court today, I was saying to myself, ‘This could be the last time you play on Ashe, so might as well just go for it and enjoy everything’.”

What are the odds to win women’s title?

Aryna Sabalenka: Evens

Emma Raducanu: 3/1

Maria Sakkari: 4/1

Leylah Fernandez: 17/2