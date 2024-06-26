Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula LIVE: Tennis score and latest updates from Eastbourne

Emma Raducanu impressed in beating Sloane Stephens ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Emma Raducanu is taking on Jessica Pegula in Eastbourne today as the 21-year-old Briton continues her preparation towards Wimbledon.

Raducanu was a convincing winner yesterday as she saw off a fellow US Open champion, Sloane Stephens, in her first grass court match of the season, winning 6-4, 6-0. Afterwards she wrote “my own pace” on a TV camera in a message to critics after she turned down a place at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Raducanu’s victory added to what has been a strong start to the summer for young British players like Katie Boulter and Jack Draper. Pegula will be a stiffer challenge, however, having lifted the trophy in Berlin earlier this month, and the second seed will take some beating at Devonshire Park.

Raducanu v Pegula is the second match on Centre Court and will follow the conclusion of Boulter’s encounter with Jelena Ostapenko. Follow the scores and the latest updates from Eastbourne below.