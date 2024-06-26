Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula LIVE: Tennis score and latest updates from Eastbourne
Raducanu and fellow Briton Katie Boulter both feature in the Rothesay International at Devonshire Park
Emma Raducanu is taking on Jessica Pegula in Eastbourne today as the 21-year-old Briton continues her preparation towards Wimbledon.
Raducanu was a convincing winner yesterday as she saw off a fellow US Open champion, Sloane Stephens, in her first grass court match of the season, winning 6-4, 6-0. Afterwards she wrote “my own pace” on a TV camera in a message to critics after she turned down a place at the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Raducanu’s victory added to what has been a strong start to the summer for young British players like Katie Boulter and Jack Draper. Pegula will be a stiffer challenge, however, having lifted the trophy in Berlin earlier this month, and the second seed will take some beating at Devonshire Park.
Raducanu v Pegula is the second match on Centre Court and will follow the conclusion of Boulter’s encounter with Jelena Ostapenko. Follow the scores and the latest updates from Eastbourne below.
Yesterday: Boulter beats Martic to set up Ostapenko match
Elsewhere yesterday, Katie Boulter, who defeated Raducanu en route to retaining the Nottingham Open title earlier this month, overcame Petra Martic 6-1 7-6 (8) to set up a last-16 showdown with 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
British wildcard Yuriko Miyazaki was comprehensively beaten 6-1 6-2 by Belgium’s Elise Mertens.
Raducanu sends out defiant message after first-round win
Having opted to sit out Roland Garros, Raducanu built on her recent run to the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open with a victory she ranked among the best of her grass-court career.
The world No 168, who was later joined in round two of the Rothesay International by British number Katie Boulter, will next face American second seed Jessica Pegula.
Raducanu admits to previously feeling compelled to compete at every opportunity in the aftermath of clinching grand slam glory aged just 18.
“It’s pretty natural becoming a different person overnight almost with the circumstances, not necessarily myself, at such a young age,” she said.
“It’s easier to get caught up in it and at one point I was chasing playing too many tournaments and then I was just picking up niggle after niggle in every tournament because I never really gave myself any time to do the training.
“That is something I’ve done a lot better this year. Even though I might get challenged or questioned for not playing certain tournaments, like the French Open or the Olympics, that is just part of it, doing things at my own speed and how I want to, rather than how everyone else thinks is best for me.”
“I’m going to do things on my own time,” said Raducanu, who has been given a wildcard to compete at the All England Club next week. “I’m in no rush to do anything and everything I am doing and playing for now is for myself.
“Whether that’s tournament scheduling, whether that’s how much time I take off to train compared to compete, I think I’m just way more focused on my own lane and less susceptible to outside opinions or views. I’m just enjoying it, just doing everything for myself and really just being independent out here.”
Emma Raducanu is determined to operate on her own terms after defending her decision not to play the French Open or Paris Olympics following a stunning Eastbourne win over Sloane Stephens.
The ex-British No 1 on Monday declared herself back in love with the sport having struggled with injuries and form since being thrust into the spotlight by her shock US Open triumph in 2021.
Raducanu delivered in style on her Devonshire Park debut, producing a string of eye-catching winners to triumph 6-4 6-0 in a big-hitting first-round battle of former Flushing Meadows champions.
The 21-year-old, who missed the entire grass-court season last year due to wrist and ankle surgery, wrote “my own pace” on a television camera after making an impressive statement ahead of Wimbledon.
How to watch tennis at Eastbourne
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the British grass court season live on the BBC, with coverage of Eastbourne on BBC Two from 1pm BST. A live stream wil be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
When is Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula?
The second round match at Eastbourne is due to take this afternoon, and is the second match on Centre Court. It will follow the conclusion of Katie Boulter’s encounter with Jelena Ostapenko, which begins at 12.30pm BST.
Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula
Emma Raducanu continues her preparations for Wimbledon with a tough test against Jessica Pegula in Eastbourne.
Raducanu was in impressive form in dispatching fellow US Open winner Sloane Stephens in her opening test on the grass courts of the south coast, surging clear to a straight sets victory (6-4, 6-0).
It continued a promising start to the summer on the surface as the Brit gears up for a return to SW19 next week.
Second seed Pegula should provide another challenge at Devonshire Park with the American riding high after securing a first grass-court title in Berlin earlier in June.
Eastbourne tennis scores – live
Welcome along to live coverage from Eastbourne today as Britain’s Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu all play in the round of 16.
