Emma Raducanu hails victory over Jessica Pegula after ‘going through some stuff’

Emma Raducanu admitted to “going through some stuff” after securing her first-ever victory against a top-10 player to reach the quarter-finals at Eastbourne.

The 21-year-old wildcard fought hard, saved match point and pushed world number five Jessica Pegula all the way, before clinching a remarkable 4-6 7-6 7-5 win in almost three hours in sweltering conditions.

It was an ideal follow-up to her stunning first-round win over fellow former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

“I’m pretty drained right now, but I just want to say thanks to everyone again for getting me through some really difficult moments in that match,” Raducanu said after the victory.

Raducanu had to dig deep during the two hours and 40 minutes on court ( Getty Images for LTA )

“It’s incredibly difficult when you’re playing someone who’s so in-form like Jessica. I mean she came off the back of a great run in Berlin and no doubt she’s feeling confident on the grass.

“But I’m really pleased with how I managed to navigate against some really tough situations and I didn’t think to be honest I’d be able to get myself out of it, so I would say this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me.

“I think I’ve been going through some stuff and to come through it has been really nice.”

The American, who won the Berlin WTA title last week, had looked in control early on following two breaks as she opened up a 4-1 lead. Raducanu, though, rallied to pull back level at 4-4 only to then see her serve falter again as Pegula closed out the first set.

The match appeared to be running away from Raducanu – who missed the entire grass-court season last year due to wrist and ankle surgery – after she soon trailed 2-0 in the second set having again lost her opening service game.

However, after finding her range from the back of the court and lifted by the home crowd, it was Pegula who started to wilt in the Eastbourne sun as Raducanu edged in front 4-3.

Raducanu again dug deep to recover from 3-0 down in the tie-break to level the match as Pegula lashed another return into the net.

Remarkably, it was the first time in her career Raducanu had taken a set from a top-10 player and the 21-year-old built on the momentum into the deciding set as she broke twice to move 5-2 ahead.

Pegula refused to go quietly however and forced a break back, then squared things up with a second break.

Raducanu came to the net to break Pegula for a third time in the set, and attempt to serve out the match for a third time. Pegula had three break point chances squandered, and the Bromley-born player came from 0-40 down to complete a remarkable fightback.

Raducanu became the third British woman to qualify for the quarter-finals at Eastbourne, a feat that has not happened since 1978, and when asked about it, she said: “I think we all come alive on this surface, so I’m very pleased and it’s just a testament to how well we’ve been training and how hard we’ve been putting work in. I think we’re all doing a pretty good job.”

With reporting from PA