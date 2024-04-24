Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle LIVE: Madrid Open latest score and updates from first-round match
Raducanu will look to build on her strong form on clay against the qualifier in the first-round of the Madrid Open
Emma Raducanu looks to build on her impressive run of form as the 21-year-old returns to action in the Madrid Open.
Raducanu shot up 82 places in the WTA rankings after scoring four victories in a row between the Billie Jean Cup and the Stuttgart Open, where the Briton put up a strong performance in her quarter-final defeat to World No 1 Iga Swiatek.
Raducanu will look to continue her displays on clay in the first round of Madrid after being handed a wildcard for the WTA 1000 tournament. The 2021 US Open champion had been drawn against Karolina Pliskova, but will now play Maria Lourdes Carle after the former World No 1 withdrew earlier this week.
Lourdes Carle is a qualifier and should Raducanu progress, she will come up against the 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. Follow live updates from Raducanu vs Lourdes Carle from the Madrid Open, below
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle
Can Raducanu build on improved form?
It’s been a good couple of weeks for Raducanu. Her impressive displays in leading Britain to victory at the Billie Jean King Cup were followed up by a decent run on the clay in Stuttgart, with wins over Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova before pushing Iga Swiatek in a competitive quarter-final.
It’s seen Raducanu jump up by 82 places in the WTA rankings, and she will hope to go higher in Madrid ahead of the French Open next month.
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle
How can I watch the Madrid Open?
The Madrid Open will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle
What time is Emma Raducanu playing today?
Raducanu will take on Maria Lourdes Carle in the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium in the first round of the Madrid Open with their match starting around 1.15pm BST (UK time).
Good morning
Welcome. Emma Raducanu returns to action today at the Madrid Open as the 21-year-old looks to build on her improved form on the clay.
Raducanu takes on qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle in the opening round in Madrid, after former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova withdrew from the main draw.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies