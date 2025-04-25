Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE: Brit bids to reach Madrid Open third round
The British No. 2 continues her Madrid campaign against 24th seed Marta Kostyuk
Emma Raducanu returns to action in the second round of the Madrid Open this afternoon, where she’ll face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.
The Brit registered a gritty 7-6, 6-4 win over Suzan Lamens, a Dutch player who has risen up the rankings recently and reached the semi-finals of the clay-court Rouen Open last week.
It was Raducanu’s first win on outdoor clay since 2022, and she’ll aim to build on that momentum against 24th seed Kostyuk, who received a bye into the second round.
The pair met in the same stage of the tournament in 2022, their last WTA Tour meeting, with Raducanu sealing a 6-2, 6-1 victory, and she’ll be looking to replicate that performance and continue her fine 2025 season with another win in the Spanish capital.
Follow live updates from their Madrid Open match below:
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Emma Raducanu’s second-round match at the Madrid Open.
She takes on Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in just the second match of her clay season, as she bids to maintain her momentum from the American hard-court spring.
Follow here for all the build-up and live updates from the match.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments