Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open after revealing injury blow
Alcaraz’s injury is a concern ahead of the defence of his French Open title next month
Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of his home tournament at the Madrid Open due to a leg injury.
Alcaraz told a press conference in Madrid on Thursday that he has been forced to withdraw.
The Spaniard required treatment during his Barcelona Open final defeat to Holger Rune last weekend and subsequently underwent MRI tests.
Those tests have since revealed a problem with his right leg abductor, which has forced the four-time grand slam champion to withdraw from the ATP 1000 event.
Alcaraz won the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month before continuing his winning streak at the Barcelona Open to reach the final against Rune.
But the 21-year-old experienced discomfort during the 7-6 6-2 defeat and has decided against attempting to win a third Madrid title, following victories on the clay in 2022 and 2023.
Alcaraz’s injury also comes ahead of his first defence of the French Open title at Roland Garros, which gets underway in Paris from May 25. Alcaraz was also scheduled to appear at the Rome Masters, due to be played from May 7.
Alcaraz was seeded second in Madrid, behind Alexander Zverev, and was drawn in the same half as Novak Djokovic. After a first-round bye, he was scheduled to play his opening match on Friday.
Of the men’s top 20, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are now the only players who will not take part in the Madrid Open. Sinner, the world No 1, is scheduled to play in Rome after serving his three-month doping suspension.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments