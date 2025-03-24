Emma Raducanu backs controversial tournament change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu is in favour of longer tennis tournaments despite the controversy around the format.

ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and WTA 1000 events traditionally played out over one week, but have been extended to almost two weeks, with a qualifying period before the tournament proper and more downtime for players between matches.

The changes were primarily to increase broadcast and ticket revenues by creating longer-lasting events, and they received plenty of criticism from the players.

But speaking at the Miami Open, Raducanu said she appreciates the opportunity to recover between matches.

“I think it’s amazing that we get a day in between, to be honest. I think it helps so much with the recovery.

“I’m quite a big fan of these longer events, just because it gives us time to recover, especially, you know, by the time we finish everything, press, treatment, eating, by the time we get back and I’m second on, I’ll be home, like, 9pm, I think it’s great that I have a day off to recover.”

Raducanu has made it through to the last-16 in Miami ( Getty Images )

Raducanu produced a blistering display to lead in-form McCartney Kessler 6-1, 3-0 before the American retired from the match through injury.

Kessler, who has shot up the world rankings to 48 and beat Coco Gauff in Dubai last month, failed to hold serve as the British No 2 dominated throughout.

Raducanu made headlines earlier in the tournament when she ended her coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik after two weeks as she felt the partnership was not heading in the right direction.

It has been a difficult year so far for the 22-year-old, whose previous partnership with Nick Cavaday ended because of the coach's ill health, while she was then left cowering in tears on court in Dubai because of the presence of a "fixated" man.

But after her display in the Miami third round, days after her victory over Emma Navarro - her first on a hard court against a top-10 player - the 2021 US Open champion is feeling happy and relaxed.

“I think this week I have been trying to keep it more relaxed, I would say, not necessarily being in the zone 100 per cent of the time. Just, like, I’m learning how to throw an American football, so that has become my warmup.

“So the first 30 minutes of my warmup is like sports day. It’s like American football, football, and then cornhole, and then, depending, either maybe some golf or something, like kick frisbee.

“That’s been keeping me entertained, but it’s also a great pulse raiser, because I find it easier to put more effort in when we’re playing American football and running to catch it rather than running in a straight line. It’s a lot more fun.”

She added in her on-court interview: "I think it's a different approach this week. I think five minutes before the match I was playing spike ball with the team. It helps me to relax. When I'm playing my best tennis I'm really expressing my personality.

"I'd say I'm a bit of a free spirit so I don't need restrictions or being told what to do. I think when I'm being really authentic, that's when I'm playing my best."

She certainly did that on Sunday, recovering from dropping her opening service game to win the next eight games. Kessler could only win five points on her own serve in a one-sided first set and things did not improve in the second before she called for the trainer after the third game and quickly called it a day.

Raducanu said: "It's never a way any athlete wants to win a match. I wish McCartney a speedy recovery. She's in such good form right now. Playing so well. Playing so aggressive. I wish her all the best."

Raducanu will be back in action on Monday against 17th seed Amanda Anisimova. The American beat Mirra Andreeva - the winner in Indian Wells last week - 7-6, 2-,6 6-3 in almost three hours.