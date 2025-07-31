Emma Raducanu eases into third round in Montreal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu continued her run of good form as she booked a place in the third round of the National Bank Open in Montreal with a straight-sets win over Peyton Stearns.

The world number 33 proved too strong for the American 32nd seed, a couple of breaks in each set clinching a 6-2 6-4 win.

Raducanu, who arrived at the WTA 1000 event fresh from an impressive semi-final showing at the Citi Open last week, had won her two previous meetings with Stearns and an early break put her in control of the first set.

She broke again in a lengthy eighth game to seal the set, but fell a break down midway through the second as double faults crept into her game.

The British number one broke back to level at 4-4 and a final break completed a run of four successive games to clinch a place in the last 32.

Raducanu said in quotes broadcast on Sky Sports: “I know Peyton is a really tough opponent, we’ve played two times in the past and always had really long matches. I’m really happy with how I came through in that match.

“I kind of lost my focus at some moments in the second set and she took advantage, but very happy that I came through against a top opponent and happy to extend my stay in Montreal.

“I just want to say thank you (to supporters), I saw the Union Jack in clutch moments and I was actually born in Canada, so to come back and to me it means so much to do well here and very happy to be into the next round.”

Raducanu will face Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova or New Zealand’s Lulu Sun in the third round.