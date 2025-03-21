Emma Raducanu vs Emma Navarro LIVE: Miami Open latest score and updates

Emma Raducanu produced a dominant performance in her opener against Sayaka Ishii ( Getty Images )

Emma Raducanu faces a tricky second-round test at the Miami Open against in-form American and namesake, Emma Navarro.

The former US Open champion stormed through her opening encounter against 19-year-old Japanese wildcard Sayaka Ishii, a former top junior player ranked 188th in the world.

Raducanu won 6-2, 6-1 in a little over an hour to set up a meeting with home favourite and US Open semi-finalist Navarro, who is seeded eighth in Miami and received a first-round bye.

Her dominant first-round win was achieved without the help of coach Vladimir Platenik, who she was working with on a trial basis that ultimately ended after just two weeks.

