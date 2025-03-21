The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Emma Raducanu vs Emma Navarro LIVE: Miami Open latest score and updates
The former US Open champion takes on one of the tour’s in-form players in a tough second-round encounter
Emma Raducanu faces a tricky second-round test at the Miami Open against in-form American and namesake, Emma Navarro.
The former US Open champion stormed through her opening encounter against 19-year-old Japanese wildcard Sayaka Ishii, a former top junior player ranked 188th in the world.
Raducanu won 6-2, 6-1 in a little over an hour to set up a meeting with home favourite and US Open semi-finalist Navarro, who is seeded eighth in Miami and received a first-round bye.
Her dominant first-round win was achieved without the help of coach Vladimir Platenik, who she was working with on a trial basis that ultimately ended after just two weeks.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog:
Emma Raducanu parts ways with latest coach after just one match - but breezes through at Miami Open
Here’s a recap of Raducanu’s first-round match, a dominant straight-sets win over Japanese wildcard Sayaka Ishii.
The Brit was in impressive form, racing into a 2-0 lead before being pegged back to 2-2, but from there she moved through the gears and proved too strong for Ishii.
The 19-year-old’s powerful ball-striking and forehand in particular caused Raducanu some problems early on, but her aggressive strategy didn’t pay off in the end as unforced errors racked up.
How to watch
The Miami Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Raducanu vs Navarro?
Raducanu vs Navarro is the second match on the Grandstand court today, with play likely to start around 5pm UK time.
First we’re waiting for the men’s match on Grandstand, which started at 3pm UK time, to wrap up. That’s between Norway’s Casper Ruud and Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, with the latter a set up.
