Emma Raducanu announces latest coaching split

Emma Raducanu has announced the end of her latest partnership with a coach, as the 20-year-old continues her recovery from injury.

The 2021 US Open winner is currently sidelined after operations on both hands and her left ankle, after opting for several surgeries to correct a series of injuries, the latest of which saw her pull out of the Madrid Open.

She has thus missed out on this week’s French Open and is set to miss Wimbledon too, along with most or all of the grass-court season.

In the meantime, her search for a longer-lasting coach will go on, with Raducanu announcing that she has parted ways with Sebastian Sachs after fewer than six months working together.

“I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards,” she said in a message on Twitter.

Sachs was Raducanu’s fifth coach in two years, following Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson - her coach during her US Open victory - Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov. Raducanu and Sachs worked together through the Australian Open at the start of the year, where the Canada-born British starlet reached the second round before being beaten by world No.7 Coco Gauff.

At the time in Melbourne, Raducanu said of her newest coach: “I really like Seb, I think that we’ve been doing some great work. He’s very objective and really experienced, actually. I just love the way that we’re working together and I really hope it lasts.”

Richardson meanwhile explained recently the situation around his and Raducanu’s split, claiming a nine-week trial which ran until the end of the US Open as simply not continued, despite hopes it would be so.

Having ranked No.150 in the world before her stunning win on American soil, Raducanu was at one stage ranked No.10. After two years of setbacks and injuries, however, she now sits outside the top 100 once more.