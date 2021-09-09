Emma Raducanu will aim to become the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final since 1977 when she takes on Maria Sakkari in the US Open semi-finals tonight.

The 18-year-old continued her sensational run in New York when she defeated Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday and is still yet to drop a set.

Playing in her just second Grand Slam event following her breakthrough run at Wimbledon earlier this summer, Raducanu faces a quick turnaround and will take the court a little over 24 hours on from her quarter-final win.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself at all,” Raducanu said following her win over Bencic, the toughest opponent she has faced so far in her career. “If I take care of what I can control, then that’s going to give me the best chance. It’s got me to this stage, and I’m not going to change anything.”

When is it and what time does it start?

The semi-final between Raducanu and Sakkari is scheduled to take place at around 2am BST (9pm in New York) in the early hours of Friday 10 September.

It will follow the other semi-final between Leylah Fernandez and Aryna Sabalenka, which will start at 12am BST (7pm in New York) on Arthur Ashe. Teenage star Fernandez’s last three matches have all gone to three sets and have lasted at least two hours.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The tournament is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

What has Raducanu said:

“I have just been focusing one day at a time, taking care of each day. When you’re playing tournaments, you just get into this sort of auto-pilot mode of your routines, recovering on the day off in between.

“I didn’t expect to be here at all. I think my flights were booked at the end of qualifying, so it’s a nice problem to have.

“I’m just really enjoying the experience. Out there on the court today, I was saying to myself, ‘This could be the last time you play on Ashe, so might as well just go for it and enjoy everything’.”

