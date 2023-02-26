Jump to content

Emma Raducanu pulls out of Texas tournament due to illness

Raducanu has not played since last month’s Australian Open and is now at risk of dropping out of the world’s top 100

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 26 February 2023 11:20
Emma Raducanu felt 'extremely grateful' to be given an MBE by King Charles

Emma Raducanu’s season has taken another setback after being forced to pull out of the Austin Open due to tonsillitis.

The 20-year-old was scheduled to play her first match since last month’s Australian Open but withdrew from the tournament shortly before the draw.

Raducanu said in a statement: "I’m sorry to have to withdraw from the ATX Open.

"I am currently suffering from tonsillitis and am unable to compete this week.”

Raducanu suffered an ankle injury during her first tournament of the season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which disrupted her preparations ahead of the Australian Open.

Raducanu recovered in time to defeat Tamara Korpatsch in her opening match in Melbourne but was then knocked out by Coco Gauff in the second round.

The Briton has not played since but was hoping to make her return at the new WTA event in Texas, which starts on Monday.

Raducanu’s first season on the WTA Tour following her sensational US Open victory was disrupted by injury and the 20-year-old is at risk of falling out of the world’s top 100 due to her lack of recent ranking points.

