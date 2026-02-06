Emma Raducanu vs Oleksandra Oliynykova live: British number one looks to book place in Transylvania Open final
Raducanu is looking to book a place in the final of the Transylvania Open as she continues her hunt for a second WTA title
British number one Emma Raducanu faces Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova in the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open today, with the 23-year-old aiming to continue her hunt for a second WTA singles title.
Raducanu eased past Maja Chwalinska in the quarter-finals yesterday, beating the Polish qualifier 6-0, 6-4 to book her place in the last four in Cluj.
The top seed will face world number 91 Oliynykova in the semis, with the Ukrainian entering the tournament off the back of her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open this year.
And the winner will a potential final against Romanian third seed Sorana Cîrstea, who is participating in her home open for the final time in 2026.
Follow all the latest updates from Cluj below:
Who could Raducanu face in the final?
If Emma Raducanu is to get past Oliynykova this afternoon, the British number one could face either Sorana Cîrstea or Daria Snigur in Saturday’s final.
Home hopeful Cîrstea is playing her final home Open after announcing her impending retirement, and she began the tournament as third seed.
Meanwhile, 23-year-old Snigur is ranked 144 in the world, though she did beat second-seed Jaqueline Cristian in the round of 16.
Still some time to go before Raducanu takes to the court
We’ve got some time to kill before Emma Raducanu takes to the court of her semi-final clash with Oleksandra Oliynykova, with the current match on Centre Court going into a deciding set.
Third seeded women’s doubles pairing Kamilla Rakhimova and Sara Sorribes Tormo had a chance to seal their place in the final after taking the first set 6-2, but were edged out in the second-set tie-break with Veronika Erjavec and Sarah Rakotomanga winning 8-6.
We go to a third set - and our 3pm projected start time is pushed back.
Emma Raducanu sacks latest coach after scathing Australian Open criticism
Emma Raducanu has split from her coach, Francisco Roig, after lamenting that she had lost her tennis “identity” following her tame second-round defeat at the Australian Open.
The former US Open champion said following her loss to Anastasia Potapova that she wanted to “re-evaluate” her game and work on playing like she did when she was younger, in comments that appeared to signal her unhappiness at some of Roig’s instructions.
The Spaniard, who was part of Rafael Nadal’s team for 16 of his 22 grand slam titles, joined the Raducanu camp in August and before the US Open, but the British No 1 will now head in a different direction after confirming her latest coaching change.
Raducanu is good spirits after quarter-final win
“I’m very happy with my performance,” Emma Raducanu said in her on-court interview after beating Maja Chwalinska. “I think I played a great match from the beginning and (am) really pleased I could get off to that start.
“As always, there’s going to be some moments of adversity that you need to overcome, and I did that well in the second set.
“So (I’m) really proud of how I did that. And Maya’s a really tricky opponent, moves incredibly well, has great hand skills, so she’s done a great job this week, qualifying and coming all the way here.
“So (I’m) really pleased to have overcome that challenge.
“I didn’t have much time last night to kind of get ready for this one. I’m just really focusing on recovery. Because each match, no matter the scoreline, it takes a lot out of you just to be so focused for however long it takes.
“So yeah, (I) need to just recover.”
Emma Raducanu cruises into Transylvania Open semi-finals with straight sets win
And the report from the win in the last eight...
Emma Raducanu bossed her way into the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open in Cluj.
The top seed showed her class with a straight-sets demolition of Poland’s Maja Chwalinska, winning a one-sided quarter-final 6-0 6-4.
She moves into her fourth career semi-final and will face world number 91 Oleksandra Oliynykova as she moves closer to winning her first tournament since the incredible success at the US Open in 2021.
Raducanu certainly played like a champion in wait in Romania, barely giving her opponent a sniff, with a dominant, attacking display.
Emma Raducanu feels energised by fans after fighting back to beat Kaja Juvan
The report from Raducanu’s win in the round of 16...
Emma Raducanu recovered from 5-0 down in the first set to beat Kaja Juvan 7-5 6-1 and progress to the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open.
The number one seed, who is playing her first tournament since splitting from coach Francis Roig in the wake of her early exit from the Australian Open, won a remarkable 10 straight games and 13 of the final 14 to avoid an embarrassing upset.
Her Slovenian opponent stormed into a commanding lead with Raducanu seemingly surprised by the level of the world number 97 and appearing to be suffering some discomfort in her leg.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Transylvania Open semi-final between Emma Raducanu and Oleksandra Oliynykova.
The top-seed Briton continues her hunt for a second WTA title as she faces the Ukrainian, with a place in the final on the line in Cluj.
And we’ll have all the latest updates right here.
