Emma Raducanu has stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to reach the semi-finals of the US Open and the 18-year-old is now only one match away from sealing an extraordinary place in Saturday’s final as she takes on Maria Sakkari at Flushing Meadows.

It has been 44 years since a British woman last reached the final of the Grand Slam but Raducanu has put thoughts of rewriting history to the back of her mind throughout her remarkable run to the last four in New York. The teenager secured the biggest win of her career as she dismissed Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 last night, overcoming early nerves to produce another outstanding performance and maintain her record of not having dropped a set in the tournament.

After admitting that she did not expect to progress further than the qualifying rounds in what is just her second Grand Slam appearance, Raducanu now takes on a fierce and experienced competitor in 17th seed Sakkari, who defeated world No 4 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets. Sakkari is aiming to go one to step further than her semi-final appearance at the French Open in June, where she lost a three-set thriller to Barbora Krejcikova.

Raducanu will not take to the court until the early hours of the morning in the UK, after the first semi-final between 19-year-old star Leylah Fernandez and the world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Fernandez’s dramatic rise to the semi-finals has been as improbable as Raducanu’s, with the unheralded Canadian defeating Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina on her run to the last four. Follow all the action from the US Open semi-finals below.