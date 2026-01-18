Raducanu v Sawangkaew live: Australian Open latest score updates as British No 1 begins tournament
Raducanu faces Mananchaya Sawangkaew, the World No 195, as the British No 1 begins her Australian Open campaign after a win for qualifier Arthur Fery
Emma Raducanu begins her Australian Open campaign this morning as the British No 1 takes on Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew.
Raducanu is seeded for a grand slam event for the first time in three years and has been handed a first-round match against the world No 195, who will be making her Australian Open main draw debut. Raducanu is on a collision course with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, a possible third-round opponent, and will hoping to build into the tournament after an injury disrupted off-season.
Elsewhere in Melbourne, top seeds Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz headline the action on the Rod Laver Arena. There will also be a historic return to the Australian Open for Venus Williams, the seven-time grand slam champion, who is set to become the oldest women to compete in the tournament at the age of 45 after accepting a wildcard entry.
There has already been a British winner on the opening day of the tournament as qualifier Arthur Fery upset the 20th seed Flavio Cobolli. The 23-year-old earned his first grand slam main draw win outside of Wimbledon, as Cobolli struggled with illness.
Follow latest scores and updates from the Australian Open, below:
Aryna Sabalenka up and running at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is up and running with a 6-4 6-1 win over the 20-year-old French player Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah, who caught the eye in the first set but could not stop Sabalenka’s dominant start to the season as she closed out a routine win.
Meanwhile, 10th seed Alexander Bublik is now 6-4 6-4 up on Jenson Brooksby, so Raducanu’s match could be coming up within the hour.
Cameron Norrie now struggling against Benjamin Bonzi
That excellent start from Cameron Norrie has quickly evaporated and he will need to do it the hard way if he is to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. After losing the first set 0-6, Bonzi has won the next two 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 to take control of the contest. Norrie, the 26th seed, looks out of sorts as he slices wide to lose the third set.
Emma Raducanu looking for momentum after disrupted off-season
Emma Raducanu arrives at the Australian Open looking for form and fitness after a foot injury disrupted her preparations and threatened her momentum.
Raducanu was limited to static drills as she trained in London during the off-season and was unable to play a part in Great Britain’s opening United Cup tie against Japan and Naomi Osaka before falling to a three-set defeat to Greece’s Maria Sakkari.
After beating Camila Osorio in a rain-disrupted first-round match at the Hobart International, where Raducanu was the top seed, Raducanu suffered a shock defeat to world No 204 Taylah Preston in the quarter-finals.
Emma Raducanu on another third-round collision course with World No 1
Emma Raducanu could face world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of the Australian Open as the British No 1 landed a tough draw despite her seeding for the opening grand slam of the season.
Raducanu will begin her tournament against Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew, who will be making her grand slam main draw debut, while her possible second-round opponents are Russian-born No 59 Anastasia Potapova or No 85 Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands.
Raducanu’s seeding of 28 coming into the Australian Open meant she would have expected to face one of the top eight players in the world if she made the third round, but drew the hardest possible opponent after landing in Sabalenka’s section.
The Belarusian has reached the final of the Australian Open three years in a row and will be determined to regain her title after last year’s shock defeat to Madison Keys.
Cameron Norrie in action on opening day
Cameron Norrie will be looking to join Arthur Fery in the second round of the Australian Open but has been pegged back by Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, after the 26th seed made a lightning start.
Norrie raced to a 6-0 opening set, but was forced to save several set points to get through to a tiebreak in the second. Bonzi won the decider 7-2. A match of two halves so far.
British qualifier Fery knocks out 20th seed on Australian Open debut
Great Britain’s Arthur Fery claimed the first upset of the Australian Open as the qualifier knocked out 20th seed Flavio Cobolli in the first round.
The 23-year-old Fery, making his overseas grand slam debut, won 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-1 to take out the rising star Cobolli, who took a medical timeout and was visited by the doctor as he struggled with a stomach bug.
Fery won his first-round match at last year’s Wimbledon, also beating the 20th seed in Australia’s Alexei Popyrin, after receiving a wildcard into the tournament.
This time, Fery has now scored four victories so far in Melbourne, having come through from the first round of qualifying, and will now take on Argentina’s Tomas Martín Etcheverry in the second round.
Who is Arthur Fery? British qualifier knocks out 20th seed on Australian Open debut
Emma Raducanu reveals reason for her frustration before Australian Open campaign
Emma Raducanu was critical of the schedule at the Australian Open after learning that her opening match of the tournament would follow a men’s singles match in the night session.
Raducanu could face a very late start in Melbourne if Alexander Bublik’s match against Jenson Brooksby goes the distance.
Raducanu only arrived at the tournament on Saturday - having played in the Hobart International last week - and was not impressed to see she was in action on the opening day.
“I think it’s easy to get down and complain about it, but it’s not going to help. So I’m just trying to focus and turn it around for tomorrow,” she said.
“It’s very difficult to be scheduling women’s matches after a potential five-set match. To me, it doesn’t really make as much sense.
It’s very difficult. You would love to have more time in the environment, more time practising, but I guess I was pretty much handed the schedule to try and turn it around and make the most out of what is in front of me.”
When is Emma Raducanu playing at Australian Open?
Raducanu is among the players who will be appearing on the first day of the main draw on Sunday 18 January. Her match against Mananchaya Sawangkaew is scheduled fourth on the Margaret Court Arena.
Raducanu’s match will following the opening match of the night session, between men’s 10th seed Alexander Bublik and Jenson Brooksby, with that match getting underway after 8am UK time (7pm local).
A late start for Raducanu could therefore be ideal for the UK audience, with the British No 1 facing a start time of around 10:30am GMT, although it could be later if the Bublik match goes long.
Hello and welcome
Emma Raducanu begins her Australian Open campaign against Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew this morning, as the British No 1 enters a grand slam as one of the seeded players for the first time in three years.
Having returned to the world’s top 30 following a more positive 2025 season, Raducanu still landed a tough draw for the tournament with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka a likely opponent if she makes the third round.
Before then, Raducanu will need to find some form as she takes on the No 195-ranked Sawangkaew, who will be making her grand slam main draw debut.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks