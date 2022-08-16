The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams live stream: How to watch Cincinnati Masters online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the match
The big-name matchup in the first round of the Western and Southern Open has seen reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu pitched against the legendary figure of Serena Williams.
While the duo were originally slated to meet on Monday night, organisers blamed scheduling issues for a switch-around and they will now face off on Tuesday instead - annoying plenty of fans who had bought tickets for the original day to watch them play.
Williams is effectively embarking on a “farewell tour” of sorts after announcing her retirement from tennis last week, causing a spike in ticket sales for the US Open, which starts later this month. Raducanu spoke of her happiness at being drawn to face the departing icon ahead of the encounter: “It’s an amazing opportunity to play probably the best tennis player of all time. It’s probably going to be my last opportunity to ever play her.”
Last year the women’s singles at the Cincinnati Masters was won by the now-retired Ash Barty in straight sets, defeating Jil Teichmann.
When is Raducanu vs Williams?
Raducanu will meet Serena on Tuesday 16 August, but a last-minute rescheduling means there is no definite start time yet. It is likely to be a prime spot in the evening (local time), meaning an early-hours encounter for viewers in the UK. This page will be updated as soon as an expected start time is confirmed.
Where can I watch it?
The Cincinnati Masters is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be watched on TV through Chromecast, Apple TV, BT TV, Fire TV, native Amazon apps in digital television sets and other plug-ins. It can also be streamed via desktop or mobile devices via the Amazon Prime Video app or desktop website.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
Who else will be playing on Tuesday?
American Coco Gauff, world No2 Anett Kontaveit, two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep and the world’s best women’s singles player Iga Swiatek are all expected in action on Tuesday.
In the men’s singles, the likes of Rafa Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz are all scheduled to feature.
Odds to win Cincinnati Masters women’s singles
Iga Swiatek 3/1
Coco Gauff 11/1
Simona Halep 15/2
Naomi Osaka 14/1
Aryna Sabalenka 14/1
Selected others:
Emma Raducanu 33/1
Serena Williams 40/1
