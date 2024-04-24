What time is Emma Raducanu playing today? How to watch Madrid Open

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu looks to build on her impressive run of form as the 21-year-old returns to action in the Madrid Open.

Raducanu shot up 82 places in the WTA rankings after scoring four victories in a row between the Billie Jean Cup and the Stuttgart Open, where the Briton put up a strong performance in her quarter-final defeat to World No 1 Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu will look to continue her displays on clay in the first round of Madrid after being handed a wildcard for the WTA 1000 tournament. The 2021 US Open champion had been drawn against Karolina Pliskova, but will now play Maria Lourdes Carle after the former World No 1 withdrew on Monday.

Lourdes Carle is a qualifier and should Raducanu progress, she will come up against the 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

What time is Emma Raducanu playing today?

Raducanu will take on Maria Lourdes Carle in the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium in the first round of the Madrid Open with their match starting around 1.15pm BST (UK time).

How can I watch the Madrid Open?

The Madrid Open will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What has Raducanu said ahead of the tournament?

“I feel like I can raise my game more on that I feel like at the start of the year it was more just having to work so hard and win every point from the baseline. I feel like that definitely makes a difference.

“Equally I just feel like I trust all the work I have been doing on the practice courts so much. I have been working at it really hard. I wouldn’t say I do anything particularly special. I just try and stay in the present and rely and fall back on my training.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t tired, but I would way rather be in this position where I have played a lot of matches and I’m feeling fatigued than being super fresh and losing. It’s funny, because you always want something that you can’t have.

“I am playing some really good tennis. I feel like I’m a lot more dominant in my service games. I feel like I’m playing level-wise, I am playing really well. I think everyone that I was practicing with can attest to that too.”