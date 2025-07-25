Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu takes on Greek wildcard Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals of the Washington Open today.

Raducanu saw off Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the second round, having stunned seventh seed Marta Kostyuk in her opening match.

Sakkari was a surprise winner herself as she knocked out second seed Emma Navarro to progress.

Raducanu, who will reclaim the British No 1 ranking from Katie Boulter when the WTA rankings are released on Monday, is also into the women's doubles semi-finals, playing alongside Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina.

Raducanu is searching for her first WTA Tour title since winning the US Open in 2021.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Raducanu v Sakkari?

The quarter-final match is scheduled to take place at 5pm BST today, Friday 25 July, on the Stadium Court at the HG FitzGerald Tennis Center.

TV channel

Raducanu v Sakkari will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports website and app.

What Raducanu said after beating Osaka

"I thought it was going to be a really difficult match. Naomi's won four slams, she's been world number one, won Masters," Raducanu told Sky Sports. "She's so dangerous and on the hard courts, I think she's particularly comfortable.

"I knew I was going to have to play well and manage my own service games, which I'm really proud of how I did. I was making some inroads in her service game after I got used to it a little bit.

"I'm really pleased with how I handled the ball speed and conditions here in DC."

Who she could play next

If Raducanu can beat Sakkari, she will up against either Clara Tauson or Anna Kalinskaya in the semi-finals.