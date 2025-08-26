When is Emma Raducanu’s next match at the US Open?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu continues her US Open campaign against qualifier Janice Tjen as the British No 1 looks to back up her first win at the tournament in four years.

Raducanu said her 6-1 6-2 win over Ena Shibahara was “extra special” because of the long wait to record another victory at the US Open since her 2021 title. Raducanu required just 62 minutes to dismiss Shibahara and reach the second round.

Raducanu was expected to face the 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round but she will instead play the Indonesian qualifier Tjen, with the World No 147 winning 6-4 4-6 6-4 to claim her first ever win at a grand slam main draw.

Tjen has won a lot of matches on the ITF circuit this season and has modelled her throwback game - with a backhand slice and powerful forehand - on former World No 1 and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen?

Raducanu will be in action again on Wednesday 27 August. The order of play has yet to be announced but Raducanu could be among the early starters again after playing her opening match at 11am local time, 4pm UK.

US Open draw

The winner of Raducanu vs Tjen will play either ninth seed Elena Rybakina or Tereza Valentova in the third round.

What did Raducanu say after her first-round win?

“I'm very pleased to have come through that match. First rounds are very challenging always, the nerves, and I think I had a little bit of the added I wanted to win a match here really bad.

“It has been on my mind. It's been four years, and it's a very special tournament for me. I did feel different coming into it this year. I felt like I was doing the right things day to day, but still, it's in the back of your head. So I'm just very pleased to have overcome that.”