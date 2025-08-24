Emma Raducanu reveals why rapid US Open win was ‘extra special’
Raducanu made light work of qualifier Ena Shibahara, winning 6-1 6-2 in just over an hour
Emma Raducanu claimed her first win at the US Open since winning the title in 2021 as she breezed past qualifier Ena Shibahara in just 62 minutes.
After famously winning the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago, Raducanu has twice crashed out in the opening round - losing to Alize Corner in 2022 and Sofia Kenin in 2024.
But Raducanu said she is returning to the US Open in a better place, having enjoyed a consistent run on the court and showing some decent form ahead of the final grand slam of the year.
The British No 1 ultimately was not required to get out of second gear to dismiss the qualifier Shibahara 6-1 6-2, in what was the fastest win of her grand slam career, but she took an aggressive return position and served well - to the approval of her new coach Francisco Roig.
“Of course I'm very, very pleased to have won that match. It's my first win here since 2021, so it's extra special,” Raducanu said. “First rounds are always difficult and especially at a slam. I'm just so happy with the way I came through that.”
Things will undoubtedly get tougher from here, with Raducanu likely to face the 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round, but this was a promising start for the 22-year-old.
Before the US Open, Raducanu pushed World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to a third-set tiebreak in Cincinnati and spoke before the tournament that Roig, a former coach of Rafael Nadal, has already made a difference to her game.
“I'm very happy. I’ve got amazing people in my corner over there, so I want to thank them and it makes every day the work feel a lot more enjoyable,” Raducanu said.
“I see the progress that I'm making on the practice court and it might not come straight away, but I know over time I'm just racking up good days building and I feel like it has to go somewhere.”
