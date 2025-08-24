Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

US Open 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker

Keep track of the top 32 players in the men’s and women’s draws as the US Open gets underway

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 24 August 2025 08:09 BST
Comments
Jannik Sinner is the top seed and defending champion in the men’s draw
Jannik Sinner is the top seed and defending champion in the men’s draw (Getty Images)

Top seeds at the US Open will look to avoid some of the early carnage of recent grand slams as the tournament gets underway in New York.

Four of the men’s top 10 and four of the women’s top 10 crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon last month - including Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz backed up their seeding to reach the final, though, and would play a third grand slam final in a row if they meet this fortnight.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed in the women’s draw, with Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek returning to second seed.

Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic were among the early casualties at last year’s US Open, with both players knocked out in the first week as Sinner won the title.

Follow the progress of the top players at Wimbledon with our seed tracker here:

Men’s seeds

1, Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3, Alexander Zverev

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Jack Draper

6. Ben Shelton

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Karen Khachanov

10. Lorenzo Musetti

11. Holger Rune

12. Casper Ruud

13. Daniil Medvedev

14. Tommy Paul

15. Andrey Rublev

16. Jakub Mensik

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

19. Francisco Cerúndolo

20. Jirí Lehecka

21. Tomás Machác

22. Ugo Humbert

23. Alexander Bublik

24. Flavio Cobolli

25. Félix Auger-Aliassime

26. Stefanos Tsitsipas

27. Denis Shapovalov

28. Alex Michelsen

29. Tallon Griekspoor

30. Brandon Nakashima

31. Gabriel Diallo

32. Luciano Darderi

Women’s seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Mirra Andreeva

6. Madison Keys

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Amanda Anisimova

9. Elena Rybakina

10. Emma Navarro

11. Karolína Muchová

12. Elina Svitolina

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova

14. Clara Tauson

15. Daria Kasatkina

16. Belinda Bencic

17. Liudmila Samsonoval

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia

19. Elise Mertens

20. Diana Shnaider

21. Linda Nosková

22. Victoria Mboko

23. Naomi Osaka

24. Veronika Kudermetova

25. Jelena Ostapenko

26. Sofia Kenin

27. Marta Kostyuk

28. Magdalena Frech

29. Anna Kalinskaya

30. Dayana Yastremska

31. Leylah Fernandez

32. McCartney Kessler

