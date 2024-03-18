Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu is back in action at the Miami Open as she looks to build on an encouraging performance at Indian Wells.

The 2021 US Open winner reached the third round in California before falling to Aryna Sabalenka.

The Brit returns to court in Miami and an intriguing opening encounter with Wang Xiyu, with the Chinese left-hander enjoying another good year on tour.

A former junior grand slam champion, Wang reached her second WTA Tour final at the ATX Open earlier in March.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Wang Xiyu?

The first round match at the Miami Open will take place on Tuesday 19 March. The order of play has not yet been confirmed.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Tennis will have live coverage of the action from Florida from 3pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

What are the odds?

Emma Raducanu 4/6

Xiyu Wang 13/10

