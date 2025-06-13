Emma Raducanu vs Qinwen Zheng live: Queen’s Club tennis scores plus Madison Keys vs Diana Shnaider latest
Raducanu faces the top seed and Olympic champion for a place in the semi-finals
Emma Raducanu is back in action at Queen’s Club today as the Brit eyes a place in the semi-finals of the singles draw.
Raducanu carries the hopes of the nation in the final eight at Queen’s Club after Katie Boulter slumped to a three-set defeat against fifth seed Diana Shnaider.
The former US Open champion will return to British No 1 when the rankings are released on Monday after a superb display to dispatch Slovak world No 41 Rebecca Sramkova.
Wimbledon contenders Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys are in action, with the former up against Tatjana Maria and the latter battling Diana Shnaider, with Raducanu third up on Andy Murray Arena.
Emma Navarro faces Amanda Anisimova in an all-American clash to conclude the quarter-finals. Follow all the tennis scores and latest action from Queen’s Club below.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The women’s tournament runs from Monday, 9 June to Sunday, 16 June, with the men’s tournament running the following week.
Today's order of play
Diana Shnaider [5] vs Madison Keys [2]
Tatjana Maria vs Elena Rybakina [4]
Emma Raducanu vs Zheng Qinwen [1]
Emma Navarro [3] vs Amanda Anisimova [8]
Good morning
Hello and welcome to day five at Queen’s!
Today features an absolute feast of tennis, with all four women’s quarter-finals taking place.
We’ll be bringing you all the build-up and action to Emma Raducanu vs Zheng Qinwen, plus updates from the day’s earlier matches.
