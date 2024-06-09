✕ Close Djokovic has animated exchange with wife during French Open fightback

A new French Open men’s champion will be crowned when Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev this afternoon, in the first Roland Garros men’s final to be played without Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic since 2004.

Both Alcaraz and Zverev came through difficult semi-finals to earn a place in their first French Open final. Spaniard Alcaraz, 21, overcame Jannik Sinner in a thrilling five-set encounter on Friday. In doing so, he became the youngest man in the Open Era to reach singles finals in grand slams events on clay, grass and hard courts.

Zverev, who defeated Nadal in the opening round of the tournament, beat two-time finalist Casper Ruud in four sets on Friday and the German, 27, is appearing in his second grand slam final. THe fourth seed lost his first from two sets up against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final. Alcaraz has won both of his grand slam finals, at the US Open and Wimbledon.

Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from the final day at the French Open below.