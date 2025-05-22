French Open draw LIVE: Fate revealed for Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper ahead of Roland Garros
Defending champion Iga Swiatek is only seeded fifth while Novak Djokovic is sixth on the men’s side
The French Open draw is set to be revealed as anticipation builds for the second grand slam of the season at Roland Garros.
Britain’s Jack Draper arrives at a career-high ranking of fifth in the world after reaching the Madrid final, as he now targets a first win in Paris. A favourable draw would help, while Emma Raducanu will also have her fingers crossed. The former US Open champion has shown impressive form on the clay this season, but remains unseeded and could therefore face a top player early on.
Elsewhere, defending champion Iga Swiatek arrives at Roland Garros as the fifth seed after a difficult run of form. The former World No 1 has not reached a final, let alone won a title, since defeating Jasmine Paolini to win a fourth French Open last year. Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed this time, with Coco Gauff and Paolini also set to contend for Swiatek’s crown.
On the men’s side, it’s all about the rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The top two players in the world will not be able to meet until the final, but may need to play Novak Djokovic on the way. The 23-time grand slam champion arrives in Paris as the sixth seed, returning to the venue where he won his last title at last year’s Olympic Games.
Follow updates from the French Open draw, below
Home hero Jasmine Paolini makes Italian Open history with victory over Coco Gauff
Jasmine Paolini was a surprise runner-up in last year’s French Open but the Italian can not be underestimated any more after winning her home Italian Open to back up last season’s breakthrough.
French Open to pay tribute to clay king Rafael Nadal after end of an era
It is one of the most famous, spine-tingling introductions in sport.
“Deux mille cinq, deux mille six, deux mille sept, deux mille huit…” the roll call goes on, stadium announcer Marc Maury reeling off 14 of the last 20 years at the French Open.
The numbers reach a crescendo, almost drowned out by the cheers from an adoring crowd, before Maury concludes, simply: “From Spain, Rafael Nadal!”
Roland Garros 2025 marks two decades since Nadal won his first title here, three years since he claimed French Open nombre quatorze – his 22nd and final grand slam victory overall – and will be the first to take place since he retired.
Iga Swiatek’s alarming form comes into focus at French Open
Roland Garros brings Iga Swiatek’s struggles on the court into sharp focus: the defending champion has not reached a final, let alone won a title, since beating Jasmine Paolini to win her fourth French Open 12 months ago. The defending champion will arrive in Paris as the fifth seed, after Paolini’s triumph at the Italian Open.
Swiatek has so far been unable to correct the course of the toughest year of her career. If anything, the clay-court season has accentuated her struggles.
The promising signs Emma Raducanu is bridging the gap
Clay has never felt like a natural happy hunting ground for British players. The grass-court season on home turf, with its attendant pressures and hype, and the hard-court season that makes up the majority of each year are more familiar underfoot.
That was certainly true of Emma Raducanu, who admitted in Madrid that she did not feel comfortable on the red dirt and occasionally cut a frustrated figure as she failed to get to grips with it.
But on the eve of Roland-Garros, the climax of the clay season, she can reflect on a promising couple of months.
French Open draw: Men's seeds
1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)
2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
3. Alexander Zverev (GER)
4. Taylor Fritz (USA)
5. Jack Draper (GBR)
6. Novak Djokovic (SRB)
7. Casper Ruud (NOR)
8. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
9. Alex de Minaur (AUS)
10. Holger Rune (DEN)
11. Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
12. Tommy Paul (USA)
13. Ben Shelton (USA)
14. Arthur Fils (FRA)
15. Frances Tiafoe (USA)
16. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
17. Andrey Rublev (RUS)
18. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
19. Jakub Mensik (CZE)
20. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
21. Tomas Machac (CZE)
22. Ugo Humbert (FRA)
23. Sebastian Korda (USA)
24. Karen Khachanov (RUS)
25. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
27. Denis Shapovalov (CAN)
28. Brandon Nakashima (USA)
29. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)
30. Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
31. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)
32. Alex Michelsen (USA)
French Open draw: Women's seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
2. Coco Gauff (USA)
3. Jessica Pegula (USA)
4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
5. Iga Swiatek (POL)
6. Mirra Andreeva (RUS)
7. Madison Keys (USA)
8. Zheng Qinwen (CHN)
9. Emma Navarro (USA)
10. Paula Badosa (ESP)
11. Diana Shnaider (RUS)
12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
13. Elina Svitolina (UKR)
14. Karolína Muchová (CZE)
15. Barbora Krejčíková (CZE)
16. Amanda Anisimova (USA)
17. Daria Kasatkina (RUS)
18. Donna Vekić (CRO)
19. Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)
20. Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)
21. Jeļena Ostapenko (LAT)
22. Clara Tauson (DEN)
23. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)
24. Elise Mertens (BEL)
25. Magdalena Fręch (POL)
26. Marta Kostyuk (UKR)
27. Leylah Fernandez (CAN)
28. Peyton Stearns (USA)
29. Linda Nosková (CZE)
30. Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)
31. Sofia Kenin (USA)
32. Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)
Sinner and Alcaraz to be on collision course?
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has retaken World No 2 from Alexander Zverev, so can’t play World No 1 Jannik Sinner before the final. Jack Draper, who has never gone past the first round, is seeded fifth. Novak Djokovic could play any of the top four as early as the quarter-finals.
What to look out for
The big news ahead of the women’s draw is that defending champion Iga Swiatek has slipped to No 5 in the world, with Jasmine Paolini entering the top-four after winning the Italian Open. Swiatek could face Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula or Paolini as early as the quarter-finals.
Britain’s Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burrage will enter the draw as unseeded players.
When is the French Open draw?
The French Open main draw will be conducted on Thursday 22 May, commencing at 1pm BST. It will be available to watch on the Roland Garros YouTube channel.
Paris Saint-Germain and France football star Ousmane Dembele will be the guest of honour and will help conduct the draw with tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.
Hello and welcome
The French Open returns at Roland Garros in what appears to one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory in Paris.
Jannik Sinner’s return following a three-month doping ban is the talk of the men’s draw, with the top of the sport in disarray in the absence of the World No 1, although Carlos Alcaraz has come into form on the clay with victories in Barcelona and Rome.
On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek will be bidding for a fourth French Open title in a row but is badly out of form. She has not won a title since last year’s victory and Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini lead the contenders.
Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, resumes his bid for a 25th grand slam title at the scene of his last title at the Paris Olympics last summer.
In terms of the British players, Jack Draper comes into the French Open firmly placed in the top-five and could be a contender after reaching the Madrid final.
