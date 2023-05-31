French Open order of play and schedule on Day 4 including Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie
Djokovic is at the centre of controversy again as he takes on Marton Fucsovics in the night session on Wednesday
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz highlight the fourth day of play at the French Open as the second round gets underway at Roland Garros.
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on a collision course at the French Open after landing in the same half of the draw and both progressed in straight sets on Monday.
But Djokovic was again at the centre of controversy with a message about Kosovo that risked inflaming political tensions in his home region.
Aryna Sabalenka, another player caught up in controversy after her win over Ukraine’s Mara Kostyuk, resumes her French Open bid while France’s Caroline Garica is in action too.
Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the draw, faces home favourite Lucas Pouille in the evening session as the British No 1 faces a French opponent for the second consecutive round.
French Open order of play - Wednesday 30 May
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10:45
Camila Giorgi vs Jessica Pegula
Caroline Garcia vs Anna Blinkova
Carlos Alcaraz vs Taro Daniel
Not before 19:15
Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10:00
Roberto Carballes Baena vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Marketa Vondrousova vs Daria Kasatkina
Iryna Shymanovich vs Aryna Sabalenka
Lucas Pouille vs Cameron Norrie
Court Simeone-Mathieu
From 10:00
Storm Hunter vs Elina Svitolina
Stan Wawrinka vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Corentin Moutet vs Andrey Rublev
Leolia Jeanjean vs Elina Avanesyan
French Open 2023 tournament schedule
Wednesday 31 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round
Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round
Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final
Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final
Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
