French Open LIVE: Tennis scores and updates as Elina Svitolina takes on Aryna Sabalenka
Novak Djokovic meets Karen Khachanov while Carlos Alcaraz plays Stefanos Tsitsipas among a mouth-watering set of French Open quarter-finals, as Coco Gauff returns to court in the doubles
Elina Svitolina takes on Aryna Sabalenka in a potentially tense French Open quarter-final played out against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
Svitolina has won hearts and minds at Roland Garros after a storming run into the second week, only eight months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Skai, and only two months back on tour. The Ukrainian has also taken a stand by refusing to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents due to the invasion. “Can you imagine the guy or girl in the front line looking at me and I am acting like nothing is happening?” she explained.
Having beaten Russia’s Anna Blinkova and Daria Kasatkina, Svitolina now faces the No 2 seed Sabalenka, who has previously voiced support for Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and refused to answer a journalist’s questions when confronted on her views in Paris last week.
Elsewhere, men’s favourite Novak Djokovic takes on Russia’s Karen Khachanov before Carlos Alcaraz plays Stefanos Tsitsipas. Follow live scores and updates from the French Open quarter-finals below.
Andy Murray begins road to Wimbledon with opening win at Surbiton Trophy
Andy Murray got his Wimbledon preparations up and running with a straight-sets win over Chung Hyeon in the opening round of the Surbiton Trophy.
Returning to grass for the first time since last year’s second-round defeat to John Isner at the All England Club, Murray encountered few problems as he saw off the challenge of the 27-year-old South Korean - who was playing just his third match since September 2020 due to a back injury.
Murray took the decision to skip the French Open in order to concentrate on his build-up to Wimbledon and the 36-year-old served impressively in his opening match of the grass-court season, which provided a solid base for a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win in 69 minutes.
Murray opened his grass-court season with a 6-3 6-2 win against Chung Hyeon
Karolina Muchova 7-5, 2-1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
A gritty hold from Pavlyuchenkova to keep herself in the match, following another of those delicate backhand drop shots with a powerful ace up the centre.
Karolina Muchova 7-5, 1-0 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Just as in set one, Karolina Muchova is first and fastest into her work, breaking immediately. She misjudges a decision to come in to the net with a slightly weak approach shot, but Pavlyuchenkova takes a club to many and lands her lob long.
Karolina Muchova 7-5 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
While our focus will very much be on the singles last eight ties today, it’s a big day of doubles, too. Top seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof aren’t off to the best of starts in the men’s doubles quarters, dropping the first set to Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers. It’s a mild surprise that the Spanish-speaking pair don’t already have at least one grand slam title together - they are two of the best respected doubles players in the game and things are looking good for another deep tournament run.
On serve in the second in that one on Court Simonne-Mathieu. On Suzanne-Lenglen, Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez are a set up on Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova, who you may remember benefitted from the controversial defaulting of Miyu Kato and her partner on Sunday.
Karolina Muchova takes first set of quarter-final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
And the first set is hers, taken superbly after an impeccable forehand up the line is followed by a skewed return from Anastastia Pavlyuchenkova. 7-5 - the Czech strikes first in our first singles quarter-final of Roland Garros 2023.
Karolina Muchova 6-5 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
This ding-dong battle continues. Muchova is back ahead after a loose service game from the Russian is capped by an ugly double fault.
The Czech will have another chance to serve out the set.
Karolina Muchova 5-5 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
This match is brewing and bubbling away rather nicely, with the two players reasonably evenly matched so far. Pavlyuchenkova breaks back - we’re going to extra games with 49 minutes played.
Karolina Muchova 5-4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Muchova breaks again! The Czech will serve for the set as she shows her offensive game, moving forward to biff a cross-court backhand by her opponent and then celebrating with a low-key pump of the fist as a Pavlyuchenkova error seals the break.
Karolina Muchova 4-4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova holds and then gets to work on a second break, attacking a second serve at 0-15 but tugging her forehand a yard wide with an exasperated cry. There’s a clear emphasis from the Russian on getting after that second serve, but Muchova responds well, producing a stinging slice backhand that cuts beyond a charging Pavlyuchenkova to level things up once more.
Karolina Muchova 3-3 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
You feel like Pavlyuchenkova is going to have to attack slightly more to power her way into this match. Muchova’s first serve has been rock solid so far but the Russian is able to force her on the defensive with a trio of meaty returns, including a typically forceful backhand.
And there’s a break! A kick serve sits up invitingly for Pavlyuchenkova to bring the sledgehammer down and level the match with a backhand return winner.
