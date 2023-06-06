✕ Close Birthday cake for Swiatek as Pole turns 22 at French Open

Elina Svitolina takes on Aryna Sabalenka in a potentially tense French Open quarter-final played out against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Svitolina has won hearts and minds at Roland Garros after a storming run into the second week, only eight months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Skai, and only two months back on tour. The Ukrainian has also taken a stand by refusing to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents due to the invasion. “Can you imagine the guy or girl in the front line looking at me and I am acting like nothing is happening?” she explained.

Having beaten Russia’s Anna Blinkova and Daria Kasatkina, Svitolina now faces the No 2 seed Sabalenka, who has previously voiced support for Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and refused to answer a journalist’s questions when confronted on her views in Paris last week.

Elsewhere, men’s favourite Novak Djokovic takes on Russia’s Karen Khachanov before Carlos Alcaraz plays Stefanos Tsitsipas. Follow live scores and updates from the French Open quarter-finals below.