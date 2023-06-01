French Open order of play and schedule on Day 5 including Iga Swiatek

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The French Open continues on Thursday and women’s No1 seed Iga Swiatek returns to action for her second-round tie.

Wednesday saw Britain’s Cameron Norrie fire his way through to the third round in straight sets, with Novak Djokovic following him through later on.

But there was an upset for the home fans in the women’s singles as Caroline Garcia was knocked out by unseeded Anna Blinkova, a Russian-born athlete playing under no flag at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina were among the others to make it through to the third round in the women’s draw, with Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas doing likewise in the men’s.

Here’s the order of play for day five in Paris.

French Open order of play - Thursday 31 May

all times BST

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10:45

1 - Giulio Zeppieri (Ita) v (4) Casper Ruud (Nor)

2 - (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Claire Liu (USA)

3 - Oceane Dodin (Fra) v (7) Ons Jabeur (Tun)

Not before 20:15

4 - (22) Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10:00

1 - (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v Linda Noskova (Cze)

2 - (8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger)

3 - Julia Grabher (Aut) v (6) Coco Gauff (USA)

4 - Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) v (9) Taylor Fritz (USA)

Court Simeone-Mathieu

From 10:00

1 - Kayla Day (USA) v (20) Madison Keys (USA)

2 - Diane Parry (Fra) v Mirra Andreeva (N)

3 - Aslan Karatsev (N) v (12) Francis Tiafoe (USA)

The full order of play can be found here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.