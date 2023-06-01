French Open order of play and schedule on Day 5 including Iga Swiatek
The women’s No1 is looking to defend the title she won a year ago in Paris
The French Open continues on Thursday and women’s No1 seed Iga Swiatek returns to action for her second-round tie.
Wednesday saw Britain’s Cameron Norrie fire his way through to the third round in straight sets, with Novak Djokovic following him through later on.
But there was an upset for the home fans in the women’s singles as Caroline Garcia was knocked out by unseeded Anna Blinkova, a Russian-born athlete playing under no flag at Roland Garros.
Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina were among the others to make it through to the third round in the women’s draw, with Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas doing likewise in the men’s.
Here’s the order of play for day five in Paris.
French Open order of play - Thursday 31 May
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10:45
1 - Giulio Zeppieri (Ita) v (4) Casper Ruud (Nor)
2 - (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Claire Liu (USA)
3 - Oceane Dodin (Fra) v (7) Ons Jabeur (Tun)
Not before 20:15
4 - (22) Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10:00
1 - (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v Linda Noskova (Cze)
2 - (8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger)
3 - Julia Grabher (Aut) v (6) Coco Gauff (USA)
4 - Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) v (9) Taylor Fritz (USA)
Court Simeone-Mathieu
From 10:00
1 - Kayla Day (USA) v (20) Madison Keys (USA)
2 - Diane Parry (Fra) v Mirra Andreeva (N)
3 - Aslan Karatsev (N) v (12) Francis Tiafoe (USA)
The full order of play can be found here
French Open 2023 tournament schedule
Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round
Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final
Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final
Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
