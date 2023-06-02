French Open order of play and schedule on Day 6 with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in action
Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will look to advance to the fourth round amid controversy at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz return to top billing at the French Open on Friday as the third round gets underway at Roland Garros.
Djokovic kept his focus on the court as he saw off the challenge of Marton Fucsovics to advance in three sets, while Alcaraz needed four sets to defeat Taro Daniel.
Both players remain on a collision course for the semi-finals but the challenge is getting tougher: Djokovic takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina while Alcaraz faces Denis Shapovalov.
Aryna Sabalenka will resume her bid for consecutive grand slam titles. The Belarusian’s next opponent is Russian Kamilla Rakhimova.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Day 6 of the French Open.
French Open order of play - Friday 2 June
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10:45
Jessica Pegula vs Elise Mertens
Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Not before 20:15
Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov
Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10:00
Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns
Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego
Sloane Stephens vs Yulia Putintseva
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzmann
Simonne-Mathieu
From 10:00
Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Elina Svitolina vs Anna Blinkova
Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti
Karolina Muchova vs Irina-Camelia Begu
French Open 2023 tournament schedule
Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final
Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final
Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
