Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz return to top billing at the French Open on Friday as the third round gets underway at Roland Garros.

Djokovic kept his focus on the court as he saw off the challenge of Marton Fucsovics to advance in three sets, while Alcaraz needed four sets to defeat Taro Daniel.

Both players remain on a collision course for the semi-finals but the challenge is getting tougher: Djokovic takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina while Alcaraz faces Denis Shapovalov.

Aryna Sabalenka will resume her bid for consecutive grand slam titles. The Belarusian’s next opponent is Russian Kamilla Rakhimova.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Day 6 of the French Open.

French Open order of play - Friday 2 June

all times BST

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10:45

Jessica Pegula vs Elise Mertens

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Not before 20:15

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov

Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10:00

Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Sloane Stephens vs Yulia Putintseva

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzmann

Simonne-Mathieu

From 10:00

Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Blinkova

Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti

Karolina Muchova vs Irina-Camelia Begu

For the full order of play, click here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.