French Open prize money 2025: How much do players earn round by round?
The men’s and women’s singles champions will win £2.13m in 2025
French Open prize money is up by six per cent in 2025, with €2,550,000 (£2.13m) up for grabs the men’s and women’s singles champion.
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions coming into this year’s Roland Garros, with Paris hosting the second grand slam of the season.
Total prize money for the tournament’s main draw is to €56,352,000m (£47.3m), with players winning more the further they progress through the rounds.
By comparison, the winner of the Wimbledon singles titles won £2.7m last year, while the US Open winner won £2.66m and the Australian Open champion received £1.76m.
Here’s a full breakdown of the French Open prize pot.
French Open 2025 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles
Winner €2,550,000 (£2.13m)
Runner-up €1,275,000 (£1.07m)
Semi-finalists €690,000 (£579,000)
Quarter-finalists €440,000 (£369,000)
Fourth round €265,000 (£222,300)
Third round €168,000 (£141,000)
Second round €117,000 (£98,130)
First round €78,000 (£65,420)
Men’s and women’s doubles (in € )
Winners 590,000
Runners-up 295,000
Semi-finalists 148,000
Quarter-finalists 80,000
Third round 43,500
Second round 27,500
First round 17,500
Mixed doubles (in € )
Winners 122,000
Runners-up 61,000
Semi-finalists 31,000
Quarter-finalists 17,500
Second round 10,000
First round 5,000
Wheelchair men’s and women’s singles (in € )
Winner 63,900
Runner-up 31,950
Semi-finalists 20,600
Quarter-finalists 12,360
First round 8,750
Wheelchair men’s and women’s doubles (in € )
Winner 21,650
Runner-up 11,350
Semi-finalists 8,250
Quarter-finalists 5,150
