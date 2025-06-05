Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French Open prize money 2025: How much do players earn round by round?

The men’s and women’s singles champions will win £2.13m in 2025

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 05 June 2025 07:06 BST
Carlos Alcaraz is the defending men’s French Open champion
Carlos Alcaraz is the defending men’s French Open champion (Getty Images)

French Open prize money is up by six per cent in 2025, with €2,550,000 (£2.13m) up for grabs the men’s and women’s singles champion.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions coming into this year’s Roland Garros, with Paris hosting the second grand slam of the season.

Total prize money for the tournament’s main draw is to €56,352,000m (£47.3m), with players winning more the further they progress through the rounds.

By comparison, the winner of the Wimbledon singles titles won £2.7m last year, while the US Open winner won £2.66m and the Australian Open champion received £1.76m.

Here’s a full breakdown of the French Open prize pot.

French Open 2025 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles

Winner €2,550,000 (£2.13m)

Runner-up €1,275,000 (£1.07m)

Semi-finalists €690,000 (£579,000)

Quarter-finalists €440,000 (£369,000)

Fourth round €265,000 (£222,300)

Third round €168,000 (£141,000)

Second round €117,000 (£98,130)

First round €78,000 (£65,420)

Men’s and women’s doubles (in € )

Winners 590,000

Runners-up 295,000

Semi-finalists 148,000

Quarter-finalists 80,000

Third round 43,500

Second round 27,500

First round 17,500

Mixed doubles (in € )

Winners 122,000

Runners-up 61,000

Semi-finalists 31,000

Quarter-finalists 17,500

Second round 10,000

First round 5,000

Wheelchair men’s and women’s singles (in € )

Winner 63,900

Runner-up 31,950

Semi-finalists 20,600

Quarter-finalists 12,360

First round 8,750

Wheelchair men’s and women’s doubles (in € )

Winner 21,650

Runner-up 11,350

Semi-finalists 8,250

Quarter-finalists 5,150

