WTA Finals live: Gauff and Sabalenka renew rivalry as Pegula joins three-way race
Gauff, Sabalenka and Pegula bid to reach the semi-finals on the final day of the round-robin
The WTA Finals round-robin concludes as Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka meet for the first time since the French Open final, with qualification on the line in Riyadh.
Jessica Pegula, who plays the already-eliminated Jasmine Paolini in the opening match, also remains in contention to reach the semi-finals, creating a three-way fight for qualification.
Sabalenka defeated Pegula in three sets on Tuesday for her second win of the week. But her place in the next round is not secure yet and a defeat to Gauff would put the World No 1 at risk of elimination.
Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the French Open final in June, which was overshadowed by Sabalenka’s controversial post-match comments - which showed Gauff a lack of respect.
Sabalenka later apologised to Gauff and the pair have moved on, but this will be their first match since and will renew a competitive rivalry on the court.
Jasmine Paolini fit to face Jessica Pegula
Following Madison Keys’ withdrawal yesterday, there had been some speculation that Jasmine Paolini would too pull out from the WTA Finals, with the Italian appearing to be struggling with an illness after she was knocked out of both of the singles and doubles tournaments.
However, the two-time grand slam finalist will be facing Pegula in what is a dead-rubber for her. She cannot advance, but there are still 200 points and prize money to fight for.
Amanda Anisimova stuns Iga Swiatek to book semi-finals place
Amanda Anisimova battled from a set down at the WTA Finals for the second match in a row to beat Iga Swiatek yesterdat and claim a place in the semi-finals alongside Elena Rybakina.
In a high-quality contest and the longest match of the tournament so far, Anisimova produced her second comeback of the week to defeat Swiatek 6-7 6-4 6-2 in two hours and 37 minutes, knocking the World No 2 out of the tournament.
Anisimova was on the brink of exiting the WTA Finals when she trailed Madison Keys by a set and a break on Monday, having lost in straight-sets against Rybakina in under an hour, but found a way to win to set up a winner-takes-all clash with Swiatek.
And although she lost won a tight opening set on a tiebreak, Anisimova’s resilience shone through as she secured her second consecutive win against Swiatek, who destroyed the American 6-0 6-0 in the Wimbledon final in July.
Swiatek has now lost two matches in a row from a set up, following her collapse against Rybakina where she lost 12 out of the final 13 games in the match, with Anisimova through to the semi-finals on her tournament debut.
WTA Finals: Who needs what to qualify?
If Gauff and Pegula win in straight-sets, Sabalenka will be out. If Pegula wins in straight-sets and Gauff wins in three, qualification will be determined by the number of games won across the round-robin.
That scenario, and more, is outlined here:
What Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula need to qualify at WTA Finals
WTA Finals: The results so far
Sabalenka began her bid for a first WTA Finals title with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Paolini. Pegula then defeated Gauff 6-3 6-7 6-2, as the defending champion struggled with her serve and forehand.
Gauff responded with a 6-3 6-2 win over Paolini, before Sabalenka rallied to defeat Pegula 6-4 2-6 6-3. The set won by Pegula, though, could make all the difference.
Welcome
Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula head into the final day of the WTA Finals round-robin stage all with a chance of reaching the semi-finals.
Defending champion Gauff defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight-sets to keep her chances alive, as World No 1 Sabalenka made her second win with her three-set victory over Pegula.
Gauff plays Sabalenka in the final group match on Thursday, in what is their first meeting since the French Open final in June. Before then, Pegula will face the already-eliminated Paolini, who has been struggling with illness.
Elena Rybakina has advanced as the group winner in the other round-robin, with Amanda Anisimova joining her after her battling win over Iga Swiatek on Wednesday.
