The WTA Finals round-robin concludes as Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka meet for the first time since the French Open final, with qualification on the line in Riyadh.

Jessica Pegula, who plays the already-eliminated Jasmine Paolini in the opening match, also remains in contention to reach the semi-finals, creating a three-way fight for qualification.

Sabalenka defeated Pegula in three sets on Tuesday for her second win of the week. But her place in the next round is not secure yet and a defeat to Gauff would put the World No 1 at risk of elimination.

Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the French Open final in June, which was overshadowed by Sabalenka’s controversial post-match comments - which showed Gauff a lack of respect.

Sabalenka later apologised to Gauff and the pair have moved on, but this will be their first match since and will renew a competitive rivalry on the court.

