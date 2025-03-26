Iga Swiatek under increased protection after being abused by ‘aggressive’ fan at Miami Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number two Iga Swiatek is under increased security protection after subjected to verbal abuse from an enraged fan at the Miami Open.

The five-time major champion was targeted during a practice session on Saturday, with the man believed to have shouted personal insults about the 23-year-old’s family.

This was reportedly not an isolated incident, with her team revealing that the same man previously sent abusive messages to her on social media.

"The Miami incident appears to be a direct transition from verbal aggression online to harassment in the real world," Swiatek’s camp said via BBC Sport. "He was aggressive and taunting."

Representatives of the Polish player added that the incident was immediately reported to the tournament’s organisers, who along with the WTA are said to have reacted quickly by putting extra security measures in place around the former world number one.

"Security is a top priority,” her spokesperson added. “We monitor the network to catch these types of issues.

"Constructive criticism is one thing, and threats, hate speech or even disturbance during training is another - this cannot be condoned."

This comes just a month after a man showed “fixated behaviour” towards Emma Raducanu at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which left the British star in tears. The individual was later given a restraining order against the player and has been banned from all future WTA events pending an investigation.

The latest WTA player to be involved in such an incident, Swiatek’s experience acts as a harrowing reminder of the dangers faced by female athletes in the public eye.

Nevertheless, Swiatek has not let the incident derail her push to lift the Miami Open title for the second time in her career, having not lost a set since the start of the tournament.

She has dispatched Elise Mertens and Elina Svitolina in straight sets in her two outings since the incident, setting up a quarter-final against Filipino rising star Alexandra Eala on Wednesday afternoon.