Emma Raducanu breaks silence after stalking ordeal at Dubai Open

Emma Raducanu has spoken about her ordeal with a stalker for the first time after she received repeated unwanted attention from a “fixated” man at the Dubai Open in January.

The 22-year-old Briton was left cowering behind the umpire’s chair in tears during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova.

The former US Open champion is receiving extra security in California after the man was able to approach her twice while she was alone.

Raducanu told BBC Sport she felt the incident could have been dealt with better.

"I’m always now very aware and not necessarily doing things on my own any more," she added.

Raducanu dropped charges against the man, who was hit by a restraining order and banned from future WTA events.