How can I watch Indian Wells? 2023 schedule, seeds and prize money
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to miss the tournament in California
Indian Wells is back as the US Sunshine Swing kicks off with the tournament often known as tennis’ ‘fifth major’.
Iga Swiatek is the women’s champion with the world No 1 landing last season’s title amid her long winning run, while the men’s tournament has produced unexpected winners in each of the last two years.
Taylor Fritz shocked Rafael Nadal to win last season’s men’s title while Cameron Norrie was the winner the year before. Nadal is out this year due to injury, with Novak Djokovic unable to compete due to the US’s Covid vaccination rules for foreign visitors.
Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu is set to make her return for the first time since the Australian Open while Andy Murray will hope to continue his memorable season following an inspired run to the Qatar Open final.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Indian Wells?
The tournament’s main draw starts on Wednesday 8 March. The men’s and women’s singles finals take place 12 days later on Sunday 19 March.
How can I watch Indian Wells?
The tournament will be shown in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.
Who are the seeds?
Men’s singles
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz
No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas
No. 3 Casper Ruud
No. 4 Taylor Fritz
No. 5 Andrey Rublev
No. 6 Daniil Medvedev
No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime
No. 8 Holger Rune
No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz
No. 10 Cameron Norrie
No. 11 Jannik Sinner
No. 12 Karen Khachanov
No. 13 Frances Tiafoe
No. 14 Alexander Zverev
No. 15 Pablo Carreno Busta
No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti
Women’s singles
No.1 Iga Swiatek
No.2 Aryna Sabalenka
No.3 Jessica Pegula
No.4 Ons Jabeur
No.5 Caroline Garcia
No.6 Coco Gauff
No.7 Maria Sakkari
No.8 Daria Kasatkina
No.9 Belinda Bencic
No.10 Elena Rybakina
No.11 Veronika Kudermetova
No.12 Liudmila Samsonova
No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia
No.14 Victoria Azarenka
No.15 Petra Kvitova
No.16 Barbora Krejcikova
What is the tournament schedule?
Wednesday 8 March: 1st round - men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 9 March: 1st round - men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 10 March: 2nd round - men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 11 March: 2nd round - men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 12 March: 3rd round - men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 13 March: 3rd round - men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 14 March: 4th round - men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 15 March: Quarter-finals - men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 16 March: Quarter-finals - men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 17 March: Semi-finals - women’s singles
Saturday 18 March: Semi-final - men’s singles
Sunday 19 March: Finals - men’s singles, women’s singles
What is the tournament prize money?
Champion: $1,262,220/1,000 points
Finalist: $662,360/650 points
Semifinalist: $352,635/390 points
Quarterfinalist: $184,465/215 points
Fourth Round: $96,955/120 points
Third Round: $55,670/65 points
Second Round: $30,885/35 points
First Round: $18,660/10 points
