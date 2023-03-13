How can I watch Indian Wells? 2023 schedule, seeds and prize money

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian Wells is back as the US Sunshine Swing kicks off with the tournament often known as tennis’ ‘fifth major’.

Iga Swiatek is the women’s champion with the world No 1 landing last season’s title amid her long winning run, while the men’s tournament has produced unexpected winners in each of the last two years.

Taylor Fritz shocked Rafael Nadal to win last season’s men’s title while Cameron Norrie was the winner the year before. Nadal is out this year due to injury, with Novak Djokovic unable to compete due to the US’s Covid vaccination rules for foreign visitors.

Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu is set to make her return for the first time since the Australian Open while Andy Murray will hope to continue his memorable season following an inspired run to the Qatar Open final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Indian Wells?

The tournament’s main draw starts on Wednesday 8 March. The men’s and women’s singles finals take place 12 days later on Sunday 19 March.

How can I watch Indian Wells?

The tournament will be shown in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

Who are the seeds?

Men’s singles

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz

No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas

No. 3 Casper Ruud

No. 4 Taylor Fritz

No. 5 Andrey Rublev

No. 6 Daniil Medvedev

No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime

No. 8 Holger Rune

No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz

No. 10 Cameron Norrie

No. 11 Jannik Sinner

No. 12 Karen Khachanov

No. 13 Frances Tiafoe

No. 14 Alexander Zverev

No. 15 Pablo Carreno Busta

No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti

Women’s singles

No.1 Iga Swiatek

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka

No.3 Jessica Pegula

No.4 Ons Jabeur

No.5 Caroline Garcia

No.6 Coco Gauff

No.7 Maria Sakkari

No.8 Daria Kasatkina

No.9 Belinda Bencic

No.10 Elena Rybakina

No.11 Veronika Kudermetova

No.12 Liudmila Samsonova

No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia

No.14 Victoria Azarenka

No.15 Petra Kvitova

No.16 Barbora Krejcikova

What is the tournament schedule?

Wednesday 8 March: 1st round - men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 9 March: 1st round - men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 10 March: 2nd round - men’s singles, women’s singles

Saturday 11 March: 2nd round - men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 12 March: 3rd round - men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 13 March: 3rd round - men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 14 March: 4th round - men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 15 March: Quarter-finals - men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 16 March: Quarter-finals - men’s singles, women’s singles

Friday 17 March: Semi-finals - women’s singles

Saturday 18 March: Semi-final - men’s singles

Sunday 19 March: Finals - men’s singles, women’s singles

What is the tournament prize money?

Champion: $1,262,220/1,000 points

Finalist: $662,360/650 points

Semifinalist: $352,635/390 points

Quarterfinalist: $184,465/215 points

Fourth Round: $96,955/120 points

Third Round: $55,670/65 points

Second Round: $30,885/35 points

First Round: $18,660/10 points