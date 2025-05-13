Jack Draper ‘bamboozled’ but not beaten as British No 1 sets up Carlos Alcaraz clash at Italian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open after battling past tricky Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

The British No 1 admitted he was "bamboozled" in the first set but recovered to claim a 1-6 6-4 6-3 victory and set up another high-profile clash with a familiar face.

Alcaraz currently leads their head-to-head 3-2 but Draper claimed a memorable victory in their most recent meeting in the Indian Wells semi-finals in March, going on to win his first Masters 1000 title.

He came close to a second in Madrid last weekend, losing in the final to Casper Ruud, and is now within touching distance again on what had been considered his weakest surface.

Draper appeared to be feeling the pace of his recent run in his third-round win over Vit Kopriva in Rome, smashing his racket angrily on the court despite being a set and a break up.

He kept his calm in a frustrating first set here, with two missed break points at 1-1 heralding a run of five games in a row for Moutet.

The Frenchman is one of the most unconventional players on tour and his use of angles and drop shots combined with brilliant defence drew too many errors from the fifth seed.

open image in gallery Corentin Moutet kept Jack Draper off guard with some fine variation to his play ( AFP/Getty )

Draper has been determined, though, to show the same appetite for consistent success as the leading stars and he dug in at the start of the second set.

There was a moment of contention at the beginning of the seventh game when Moutet felt Draper had not got to a drop shot in time but, after consulting the video review system, the umpire eventually gave the point to the Londoner.

Draper finally broke his opponent's serve in the next game, drawing an angry toss of the racket from Moutet, and, although the Briton was unable to serve out the set, another break sent the contest to a decider.

open image in gallery Jack Draper overcame a tricky test to reach the last eight ( Reuters )

The 23-year-old seemed to have the momentum but Moutet continued to frustrate Draper until his body began to fail him.

Moutet, who won a near four-hour battle with Holger Rune on Sunday, took a medical time-out for treatment to his left hamstring after the seventh game and Draper seized his moment.

"I'm proud of my efforts today," said Draper on Sky Sports. "I was a bit bamboozled at the start to be honest, I haven't played someone like that ever I don't think.

"I felt like I was on a string, I didn't know what I was doing. I came out in the second set and just fought for every point. Found a way in the end to pick up my level. It was a good one to come through, it feels good."

Alcaraz also went the distance, battling fatigue in a 6-3 3-6 7-5 win over Karen Khachanov, and the contest against Draper will be a key marker for the French Open later this month.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz will be next for the British No 1 ( Reuters )

Asked about his energy levels, Draper said: "I'm giving myself the best chance to be there every point. I'm in the quarter-finals now and there's no time to be tired any more. I've got to keep on pushing hard every point and I will do that."

PA