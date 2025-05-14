Jack Draper takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight ( Reuters )

Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz clash in a doozy of an Italian Open quarter-final as the British No 1 looks to take the next step on clay with a statement win.

Draper came through a tricky test against the unpredictable Corentin Moutet to set up a last-eight encounter with a fellow top-five player in Rome, with Alcaraz advancing past Karen Khachanov to reach this stage. The British left-hander is enjoying a productive clay-court swing, reaching the final of the Madrid Open earlier in May and looking in reasonable touch since arriving in the Italian capital — but this is likely to be a far sterner test.

The pair are yet to meet on a surface on which the Spaniard boasts such skill, yet Draper does at least have good recent memories of their meetings on which to draw. A win at Queen’s last year proved a breakthrough performance for the 23-year-old before he also felled Alcaraz on his way to the title at Indian Wells in March. Could another victory be on the cards?

