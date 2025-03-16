Jack Draper ‘deserves’ new career high after winning Indian Wells title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper believes his hard work is paying off after thrashing Holger Rune to win the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells, a result that will see the 23-year-old move up to a ranking of seventh in the world.

Draper won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in style by demolishing Rune 6-2 6-2 in just 68 minutes on Sunday, backing up his victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

The Briton will be rewarded with a place in the world’s top 10 and Draper said he “deserves” to stand next to the game’s best after a difficult couple of years dealing with injuries and physical issues.

He told Sky Sports: “I feel like I deserve it in all honesty. The amount of adversity I've been through, the amount of sacrifices, the amount of time that all the people around me have put into and the hard work.

“It's an emotional feeling to know how much you've gone through and put in and to be here now and to say that I'm gonna be No 7 in the world tomorrow. Honestly it means… I can't tell you how much that means.”

open image in gallery Draper won one of the biggest titles in tennis at Indian Wells ( Getty Images )

Draper’s third career title was his biggest to date and follows a run to the US Open semi-finals last season. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open this year, but on both occasions suffered injury set-backs after playing best-of-five.

He recovered in time to play Indian Wells, one of the biggest tournaments in tennis outside the grand slams, and enjoyed an impressive run that included wins over Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

The 23-year-old saved his most complete performance until last, however, and served brilliantly during his first ATP Masters final. Draper broke Rune early in both sets and did not face a break point on serve throughout the match.

"It’s incredible. I wasn’t expecting this,” he said. “I put in a lot of work over time. I’m just so grateful and happy to be out here to play with my body feeling healthy and feeling great in my mind.

"All the work I’ve done over the last few years, it feels like it’s all coming together on the big stage. I cannot put that into words."