What time is Jack Draper v Tommy Paul? Queen’s order of play and TV channel today

Jack Draper is taking on America’s Tommy Paul today at Queen’s Club.

The British No 1 produced one of the performances of his career so far to beat Carlos Alcaraz yesterday, beating the Wimbledon champion in straight sets to book his place in the quarter-finals. Draper is backing up his impressive win in Stuttgart last week as he looks to take his supreme form into Wimbledon, which begins on 1 July. The 27-year-old Paul beat Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets to reach the final eight.

British wildcard Billy Harris is also in quarter-final action on Centre Court today, taking on Italian player Lorenzo Musetti.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match on Wednesday, plunging his participation at his final Wimbledon into major doubt.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jack Draper v Tommy Paul?

The quarter-final match will be played at Queen’s Club today, Friday 21 June. It will be the third match of the day on Centre Court, so will start at approximately 3pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Television coverage of Friday’s play starts on BBC Two at 1pm BST, and runs through to 6pm.

Order of play for Friday 21 June

CENTRE COURT - 12:00

MEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL

Jordan Thompson (Aus) versus Taylor Fritz (US)

MEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL

Billy Harris (GB) versus Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

MEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL

Jack Draper (GB) versus Tommy Paul (US)

MEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL

Sebastian Korda (US) versus Rinky Hijikata (Aus)

COURT 1 - 12:00

MEN'S DOUBLES - QUARTER-FINAL

Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) versus Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Austin Krajicek (US)

MEN'S DOUBLES - QUARTER-FINAL

Neal Skupski (GB) & Michael Venus (NZ) versus Rajeev Ram (US) & Joe Salisbury (GB)

MEN'S DOUBLES - QUARTER-FINAL

Marcelo Arevalo (ElS) & Mate Pavic (Cro) versus Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Nikola Mektic (Cro)