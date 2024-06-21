What time is Jack Draper v Tommy Paul? Queen’s order of play and TV channel today
Everything you need to know as the British No 1 plays in the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club
Jack Draper is taking on America’s Tommy Paul today at Queen’s Club.
The British No 1 produced one of the performances of his career so far to beat Carlos Alcaraz yesterday, beating the Wimbledon champion in straight sets to book his place in the quarter-finals. Draper is backing up his impressive win in Stuttgart last week as he looks to take his supreme form into Wimbledon, which begins on 1 July. The 27-year-old Paul beat Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets to reach the final eight.
British wildcard Billy Harris is also in quarter-final action on Centre Court today, taking on Italian player Lorenzo Musetti.
Meanwhile, Andy Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match on Wednesday, plunging his participation at his final Wimbledon into major doubt.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Jack Draper v Tommy Paul?
The quarter-final match will be played at Queen’s Club today, Friday 21 June. It will be the third match of the day on Centre Court, so will start at approximately 3pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.
Television coverage of Friday’s play starts on BBC Two at 1pm BST, and runs through to 6pm.
Order of play for Friday 21 June
CENTRE COURT - 12:00
MEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL
Jordan Thompson (Aus) versus Taylor Fritz (US)
MEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL
Billy Harris (GB) versus Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)
MEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL
Jack Draper (GB) versus Tommy Paul (US)
MEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL
Sebastian Korda (US) versus Rinky Hijikata (Aus)
COURT 1 - 12:00
MEN'S DOUBLES - QUARTER-FINAL
Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) versus Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Austin Krajicek (US)
MEN'S DOUBLES - QUARTER-FINAL
Neal Skupski (GB) & Michael Venus (NZ) versus Rajeev Ram (US) & Joe Salisbury (GB)
MEN'S DOUBLES - QUARTER-FINAL
Marcelo Arevalo (ElS) & Mate Pavic (Cro) versus Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Nikola Mektic (Cro)
