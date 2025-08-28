When could Jack Draper return from injury after US Open withdrawal?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper is facing further assessment on an arm injury that ended his US Open campaign prematurely.

Hopes were high that the British No 1 could build on an impressive run to the semi-finals of last year’s tournament in New York but Draper suffered an injury set-back just a day before he had been due to take on Zizou Bergs in the second round.

The 23-year-old had come into the US Open short of time on court. Having been diagnosed with bone bruising in his arm after Wimbledon, the left-hander had not played a match in the build-up to the year’s final grand slam and looked to be struggling at times during his first-round win over Federico Agustin Gomez.

Draper played down fears over the injury after that four-sets success though.

"The arm for me is not a question mark,” he told the Press Association before his withdrawal.

"I'd never enter one of these tournaments if I was here just to play a couple of matches - I wouldn't play. I'm here to hopefully go a long way in this draw and I believe I can still."

The call to withdraw thus comes as a significant blow, with Draper seemingly deciding that he could not continue to compete after a practice session on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows.

He is now expected to return home to further ascertain the severity of the issue and bid to recover for the hard-court swing that will conclude the ATP Tour season.

Draper had been well placed to qualify for the ATP Finals, which take place in November in Turin, but could now slip out of the top eight of the season-long standings were he to face an extended lay-off.

open image in gallery Jack Draper is out of the US Open ( Getty )

There are significant events in Japan and China before the Tour returns to Europe ahead of the Finals, with Draper likely still hoping that he may be able to play in Italy as he bids to continue a breakthrough year.

The British No 1 has worked hard to improve his physical strength and fitness after a number of injury issues in his young career, and that looked to be bearing fruit when he triumphed at Indian Wells in March.

His performances at the majors have been disappointing, though, with a second-round exit to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon following fourth round defeats at the Australia Open and Roland-Garros.

Additional reporting by PA