Jack Draper withdraws from US Open due to injury

British No 1 Jack Draper has been forced to withdraw from the US Open due to injury.

Draper had been due to face Zizou Bergs in the second round at Flushing Meadows on Thursday, but the Belgian will advance via a walkover after his opponent’s withdrawal with an arm injury.

Hopes had been high that the 23-year-old left-hander could build on a breakthrough run to the semi-finals of the New York grand slam last year, having also won Indian Wells earlier in 2025.

But after beating Federico Agustin Gomez in four sets in the first round, Draper has decided that he is unable to continue to compete.

“I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open,” Draper said on social media, confirming his withdrawal. “I tried my very best to be here and give myself the every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become to much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support.”

The world No 5 arrived in New York without having played a match for more than seven weeks after being diagnosed with bone bruising in his left humerus.

While climbing into the top five of the world rankings on the back of a series of impressive performances on the ATP Tour, the latest misfortune continues a disappointing year for Draper in the sport’s biggest events.

A shock second-round exit to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon dashed home hopes of a deep run, while he could not progress beyond the fourth-round of the Australian or French Opens.

Draper has had to shoulder a heavy workload, in part due to his success, and has struggled with injuries during his young career thus far. His run to the semi-finals of last year’s US Open was ended by Jannik Sinner, the eventual champion.

He will bid now to recover and rest up ahead of the season-ending swing that includes the ATP Finals in Turin in November, which the British No 1 is currently slated to qualify for.

Bergs will face either Gabriel Diallo or Juame Munar for a place in the third round, with a path perhaps opening up for 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti to continue his strong year with a run to the quarter-finals with Draper no longer in his portion of the draw.