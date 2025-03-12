How to watch Jack Draper v Taylor Fritz: TV channel and start time for Indian Wells last-16 match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper has a chance to reach the quarter-finals at Indian Wells for the first time on Wednesday, as the British No 1 takes on third seed Taylor Fritz in a blockbuster encounter.

Fritz, a former champion at the Masters 1000 tournament, is among three American men bidding to lift the title at their home tournament alongside Ben Shelton and Brandon Nakashima, who all play on Wednesday.

Standing in his way is 13th seed Draper, who leads their head-to-head 2-1 and won their most recent match, a three-set tussle at the Paris Masters in October.

Draper dispatched rising star and wilcard entry Joao Fonseca in the second round in California, having received a first-round bye, before overcoming a tricky test against American Jenson Brooksby in his third-round match, both in straight sets.

Fritz knocked out Italy’s Matteo Gigante in the second round but required three sets to beat Chilean 30th seed Alejandro Tabilo in his last match.

What time is Jack Draper v Taylor Fritz?

This last-16 clash between two of the biggest servers on the tour is the third match scheduled on Wednesday on Stadium 1, after Coco Gauff v Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic v Madison Keys.

Gauff v Bencic is scheduled to start at 11am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), 6pm UK time, so it’s unlikely Draper v Fritz will get underway before 8pm.

How to watch Jack Draper v Taylor Fritz

Jack Draper v Taylor Fritz will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+, as well as on TennisTV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

