AFP via Getty Images

Great Britain’s Jack Draper reached his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final after demolishing Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac 6-3 6-1 6-2 at the US Open this evening.

The British No. 1 swept through the fourth round in a dominant display which announced his desire to challenge for his first tennis major title. Draper, who has battled against injuries this season, now fully fit and aims to reach to the latter stages of the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

After a tense start to the match in which Machac started as the stronger player, Draper turned the tables with a break of serve and never looked back. His own serve was peppering Machac’s backhand and Draper’s power play from the baseline was incredible to watch.

The 22-year-old Draper is now into the quarter-finals and will hope to progress further in New York.

Relive the action from the US Open with our live blog below: