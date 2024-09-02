Jack Draper vs Tomas Machac LIVE: US Open result and reaction after British No.1 dominates
The British No.1 reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final in New York
Great Britain’s Jack Draper reached his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final after demolishing Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac 6-3 6-1 6-2 at the US Open this evening.
The British No. 1 swept through the fourth round in a dominant display which announced his desire to challenge for his first tennis major title. Draper, who has battled against injuries this season, now fully fit and aims to reach to the latter stages of the tournament at Flushing Meadows.
After a tense start to the match in which Machac started as the stronger player, Draper turned the tables with a break of serve and never looked back. His own serve was peppering Machac’s backhand and Draper’s power play from the baseline was incredible to watch.
The 22-year-old Draper is now into the quarter-finals and will hope to progress further in New York.
Jack Draper booked his place in a first career grand slam quarter-final as he demolished Tomas Machac in the US Open fourth round.
Draper has always loved playing in New York, where the fast courts help his style, and he will now be dreaming big, having yet to drop a set in his opening four matches.
His form is bringing back memories of Emma Raducanu, who famously flew under the radar to win the tournament in 2021, and Draper will be hoping to emulate her in the next week.
Draper swept to a 6-3 6-1 6-2 victory.
Draper was asked who he hangs out with on tour now that Andy Murray has retired: “I obviously miss Andy [Murray]. Shout out to Andy. What an unbelievable career the guy’s had. He’s an icon of the game.
“I miss him in the changing rooms. I miss being next to his stinky shoes and all his stinky clothes. Andy’s a legend and if I have half the career that he’s had then I’ll be a happy man.”
Jack Draper on beating Tomas Machac: “I thought that the last few times we’ve played it’s been a really tough battle. Today I thought that I played a decent level. He was maybe a little off his best but I had to stay strong in the points.
“It’s just amazing to play out here in Louis Armstrong Stadium. I lost last year here in the same round so it’s nice to come back and do better this year.”
Jack Draper 6-3 6-1 6-2 Tomas Machac - GAME, SET, MATCH!
Ace! Draper has his first match point and it’s the only one he needs!
He serves wide, Machac returns, Draper moves onto his backhand and nails a passing winner to win the game, the set and the match!
*Jack Draper 6-3 6-1 5-2 Tomas Machac
Draper takes the first point after Machac clips the net, the ball bounces on Draper’s side of court but he manages to flick over a drop shot for the win.
In the next rally, Draper pings a backhand too long. 15-15.
The nerves will build on Draper with each step he takes to close out this match. A double fault puts Machac into the lead, 15-30.
Machac has nothing to lose and forces the play with a strong return of serve that puts Draper in the defensive. Draper goes for the drop shot again but Machac gets there and takes the point with a volley from the net. 15-40.
Draper pulls a shot back as Machas goes wide. 30-40.
A serve and volley saves a second break point for Draper! 40-40. Deuce...
*Jack Draper 6-3 6-1 5-2 Tomas Machac
He could potentially win it here. The players trade blows and points up to 30-30 but Draper goes long with a forehand to edge Machac ahead.
The Czech’s next serve is mullered back down the line and the game goes to deuce.
An ace from Machac is much-needed and he moves to advantage before securing the hold. Draper is serving for the match next.
Jack Draper 6-3 6-1 5-1 Tomas Machac*
It takes him over six minutes but Jack Draper saves three break points and holds his serve. That was the trickiest part of the match for the Brit so far.
One more game wins him this match.
*Jack Draper 6-3 6-1 4-1 Tomas Machac
Now then.
This match isn’t over just yet. Machac drills a return of serve past Draper who comes up to the net. The Czech sets up a couple of break points as Draper repeatedly misses his first serve.
The Brit saves the first one with a fine shot to the corner, then saves the second with a backhand volley drop shot.
Deuce.
*Jack Draper 6-3 6-1 4-1 Tomas Machac - BREAK!
Draper does it! From deuce, the Brit goes bang, bang and moves a second break up in the third set. A hold of serve here and he’ll be one away from winning the match.
